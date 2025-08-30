ETV Bharat / bharat

Ready To Seek Support From BJP Top Brass If It Allows Me To Do So: INDIA Bloc Vice-President Candidate

Reddy questioned the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, contending that being in majority does not empower anyone to do whatever it wishes.

Ready To Seek Support From BJP Top Brass If It Allows Me To Do So: INDIA Bloc Vice-President Candidate
INDIA alliance Vice-Presidential candidate, former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy shows a copy of the constitution during a press conference, in Ranchi on Saturday. (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 30, 2025 at 8:43 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ranchi: Opposition vice-president nominee B Sudershan Reddy on Saturday sought support for his candidature from all members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on merit, irrespective of party lines, asserting that he was ready to meet the BJP top brass if it allows so.

Emphasising that he wanted this election to be one of the most decent and fair polls ever witnessed by India in recent years, Reddy also questioned the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, contending that being in majority does not empower anyone to do whatever it wishes.

"I have sent letters to all members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to consider my candidature on merit, and I am ready to meet and seek support from BJP's top brass if it allows me to do so," he told a press conference here. Reddy also hit out at the Centre, alleging that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was tortured and his dignity crushed.

“Constitutional functionaries involved in framing the Jharkhand CM are responsible for violating his dignity... they should take responsibility for infringing his dignity conferred on him like any other citizen by the Constitution," he said.

The stage is set for a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate Reddy for the September 9 vice-presidential election, in what is being described as a "south versus south" battle as both hail from south India. While Radhakrishnan is a BJP veteran from Tamil Nadu, Reddy is a former Supreme Court judge who hails from Telangana.

Also Read

  1. India Bloc Vice-Presidential Candidate Sudershan Reddy Meets CPI, CPI(M) Leaders
  2. I Don't Belong To Any Political Party: Oppn's VP Candidate Sudershan Reddy After Amit Shah's Remark

Ranchi: Opposition vice-president nominee B Sudershan Reddy on Saturday sought support for his candidature from all members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on merit, irrespective of party lines, asserting that he was ready to meet the BJP top brass if it allows so.

Emphasising that he wanted this election to be one of the most decent and fair polls ever witnessed by India in recent years, Reddy also questioned the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, contending that being in majority does not empower anyone to do whatever it wishes.

"I have sent letters to all members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to consider my candidature on merit, and I am ready to meet and seek support from BJP's top brass if it allows me to do so," he told a press conference here. Reddy also hit out at the Centre, alleging that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was tortured and his dignity crushed.

“Constitutional functionaries involved in framing the Jharkhand CM are responsible for violating his dignity... they should take responsibility for infringing his dignity conferred on him like any other citizen by the Constitution," he said.

The stage is set for a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate Reddy for the September 9 vice-presidential election, in what is being described as a "south versus south" battle as both hail from south India. While Radhakrishnan is a BJP veteran from Tamil Nadu, Reddy is a former Supreme Court judge who hails from Telangana.

Also Read

  1. India Bloc Vice-Presidential Candidate Sudershan Reddy Meets CPI, CPI(M) Leaders
  2. I Don't Belong To Any Political Party: Oppn's VP Candidate Sudershan Reddy After Amit Shah's Remark

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

B SUDERSHAN REDDYVICE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONOPPOSITION VICE PRESIDENT CANDIDATEVP ELECTION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

A Meat Butcher's Daughter - 17-Year-Old Koyel Bar Breaks Two World Youth Records

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

Interview | 'Not Enough Roles Are Written For Older Women'; Theatre And Film Actor Shernaz Patel On Bias In Industry

Maharashtra | 'One Village, One Ganpati' - Unique Tradition In Sale During Ganesh Festival

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.