Ready To Meet Peak Power Demand Of 270 GW This Summer: Manohar Lal

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Union Power Minister Manohar Lal on Friday said his ministry is ready to meet the anticipated peak power demand of 270 gigawatt (GW) this summer.

“Till January in the current fiscal, we met the power demand of 250 GW. We are anticipating that the peak demand may go upto 270 GW this summer. We are ready to meet the peak demand,” he said while describing his ministry’s strategy to make India a power surplus country. From 130 GW in 2013-14 to 240 GW in 2023-24, the peak power demand in India has increased upto 250 GW in 2024-25 and 270 GW (anticipated) in 2025-26 to 335 GW in 2029-30. “The shortage in meeting peak demand came down from 4.5 percent in FY 2013-14, to 1.4 percent in 2023-24. In the current fiscal we had a shortage of merely 0.001 percent while meeting the power demand,” said Lal.

Stating that 100 per cent electrification of census villages in India has been met, Lal said, “We have achieved 100 per cent electrification of all census villages. Around 18,374 villages were electrified between April, 2015 and April, 2018 under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY).” He said his ministry has achieved 100 per cent electrification of all willing un-electrified households and connected 2.86 crore households between Oct, 2017 and Mar, 2022 under PM Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (SAUBHAGYA). “Electrification works have been sanctioned for electrifying 9.98 lakh households under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) covering Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG), Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA) for other tribal households and Vibrant Village Progarmme for border villages. For this a total Rs 4,538 crore has been sanctioned,” the minister said. He said that average electricity supply in rural areas increased from 12.5 hours (2014) to 22.6 hours (FY25), with urban areas reaching 23.4 hours.

Referring to power generation capacity expansion, Maohar Lal said that India’s installed power capacity increased from 249 GW (2014) to 466 GW (31 January, 2025), transforming the nation into a power-sufficient country exporting to Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. Lal said that the nuclear power capacity has also increased from 4.8 GW in 2014 to 8.2 GW as on January 31, 2025. “Coal-based thermal capacity increased from 140 GW in 2014 to 214 GW as on January 31, 2025,” the minister said.

Referring to energy conservation and emissions reduction, Manohar Lal said that consistent efforts since 2014 have led to a savings in annual energy consumption of 53 MTOE in 2024 in the Indian economy. “The corresponding savings in emissions has been 321 Mn tons CO2,” he said, adding his ministry has issued charging guidelines for EV charging stations and battery swapping stations to facilitate setting up of one lakh EV charging stations by 2030. According to the government data in possession of ETV Bharat to reduce the power deficit and to meet the increasing power demand in the country, the power ministry has chalked out a power generating plan under which the installed generation capacity in 2031-32 is likely to be 900 GW. This includes capacity from conventional sources- Coal, Lignite etc., renewable sources- Solar, Wind, Hydro, Pump Storage project (PSP) and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

“With a view to ensure generation capacity remains ahead of projected peak demand, all the States, in consultation with CEA, have prepared their “ Resource Adequacy Plans (RAPs)”, which are dynamic 10 year rolling plans and include power generation as well as power procurement planning,” the data said. All the states were advised to initiate the process for creation of generation capacities; from all generation sources, as per their resource adequacy plans. Minister of State in the Parliament Shripad Naik had recently informed the Parliament that in order to augment the power generation capacity, the Government of India has initiated several capacity addition programmes. “Ministry of Power, in consultation with states, has envisaged a plan to add thermal capacity of a minimum 80,000 MW by 2031-32. Against this target, 28,020 MW Thermal Capacity is already under construction and contracts for 19,200 MW thermal capacity have been awarded in FY 2024-25. Further, 36,320 MW of coal and lignite based candidate capacity has been identified which is at various stages of planning in the country,” Naik said.

He said that 13,997.5 MW of Hydro Electric Projects and 8,000 MW Pumped Storage Projects (PSP) are under construction. “24,225.5 MW of hydro electric projects and 50,760 MW of PSP are under various stages of planning and targeted to be completed by 2031-32. Around 7,300 MW of Nuclear Capacity is under construction and targeted to be completed by 2029-30. 7,000 MW is under various stages of planning and approval,” Naik said.