Horoscope: Virgo's Enthusiasm to Share Ideas at Work May Shine | Read Astrological Predictions for September 16

Astrological predictions for September 16, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 11th house. Things on your professional front may keep you engaged throughout but do not overstress yourself as it may affect your health adversely. It is a good time to think of new ideas and implement them, as your desire to grow intellectually is strong today. You may want to do anything that will expand your business. Client meetings will go as per your expectations. If you wish to increase your earnings you will have to re-establish contacts.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. Your stars make you quite confident today and you will be able to express all your thoughts without difficulty. You are able to pour all your emotions into your beloved. Your attitude towards money will depend on your long-term aims and ambitions. For the moment you might get involved in the financial aspects of the work you are doing. You may desire to be a free spirit and do whatever you want to feel.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. You will come across a few matters where compromise is needed. You may even feel you are being compelled to do your tasks. You will feel that you need to secure your future and financial matters. You may take part in the meeting but should not be involved in the decision-making. You may handle awkward situations rather well. There could be a conflict between heart and mind. This could cause confusion

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 8th house. The day could pose several challenges for you. There may be demands from both your personal and professional life. This could make you tired. Meeting all these demands may not be easy. You may have to be mentally strong. Keep patience and have faith in you. Slowly but steadily, you will get a hold of the situation. Towards the end of the day, you are likely to be bothered with your financial security.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. In terms of your love and relationships, the day seems to be in your favour. Make the most of this ideal planetary position to woo your beloved. Your nature does not allow you to spend a single moment doing nothing. You will keep yourself busy with lots of assignments at the office. This attribute will also be appreciated by your superiors at work. Your nature is kingly, and you will not settle for mediocrity, more so in financial affairs.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 6th house. Professional work will keep you busy. You may hardly get any time to spend with your loved one. If you are in a long-distance relationship, you will enjoy a great bond with your beloved. In the latter part of the day, you may have to bear some unexpected expenses on account of ill-health, or some untoward accident. Be careful not to get trapped in debt. At work, you may be very eager to share your ideas.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 5th house. Matters in your personal life may not let you concentrate on your work at the office today. Keep your professional and personal lives separate and give them both the attention they deserve. You might also wish to explore new ideas and avenues. There is nothing wrong in doing so however, it is necessary to select the right day for any new beginnings and today is not that lucky day.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 4th house. Today. you shall have no time to think about your financial condition as you shall be busy with many other things. You may not even have the time to check your bank balance online. Your professional life is likely to go smoothly. You may have to take on huge responsibilities in the morning but you will be able to complete the majority of the tasks by the evening. You are likely to mark errors and become cautious.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Monday Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. You may stay away from the minor problems you have been facing in your love life lately. This has become possible only because the two of you have tried your best. You have brought maturity in yourself. You will feel happy if you try to continue with this change. You may be compelled to finish an important project in time. Even though you may be confused at first, you will ace it without fail.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 2nd house. You will work with enthusiasm. However, extended office hours will leave you exhausted. You may even pressurize your colleagues to put in more effort and they may not like this. It’s better to follow a natural flow as you will expect natural results. If you are in the family business, family members will stand by you when you need them financially and morally. If you are looking to increase your net worth, your network will be the key.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. Financial crises will be sorted out only if you stay composed and cool. The second half of the day indicates that advice coming from people in your group (online or offline) will be very useful. Your stars may not be as favourable today. However, as the day progresses, you will realize that planetary positions are changing and luck is supporting you. You may put a lot of effort into petty matters in the morning but the evening will compensate for everything.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 12th house. You will have a better level of understanding with your spouse today. There is a reason to smile as your work will be appreciated by everyone at the office. Your boss may be very happy with your efforts and this will make you feel quite secure. You may feel that you are in the right direction. However, there may be a considerable decline in your financial graph today. Some sudden expenses will make you feel a bit worried.