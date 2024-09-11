Horoscope: Scorpios! Expect Big Wins And Deepened Affection | Read Astrological Predictions for September 11

Astrological predictions for September 11, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. Today, the stars put you on high alert and not for nothing. You will save yourself from being swindled. Though you will easily manage to stay ahead of others, you may make a few enemies on your way. It's not a good day if you're looking to buy a house or vehicle. Nothing to worry about in the love life since things seem smooth sailing. Sharing stories will be fun and you will make your relationship passionate and adventurous.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. Your enthusiasm will be as contagious as your smile today. People will stand charmed by your high spirits. There will be stressful moments, but things will look up later in the day. Take some time off if things get too hectic for you. You are sentimental and often driven by your emotions, be it love or friendship. Think twice before speaking, especially in the case of your beloved. You need to strike a perfect balance between emotions and practicality.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. You will be surrounded by conflicts today. However, you will come to realise within a short while the solutions required to troubleshoot your way out of your difficult circumstances. You will desire solitude and peace so much so that you will not find even your family members welcome company. There may be a lot of activities in the office and some of them may also be complex. However, you will remain engrossed in solving them.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. Today, it is quite possible that you have a presentiment of things that are about to happen. Scarily enough, the premonition may not be too far off the mark. All your senses, especially your sixth sense, are likely to remain highly active today. This is a favorable day for you in terms of your profession. Your seniors may be impressed with your working skills. But due to the workload, you may feel a bit stressed.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. To many, you will seem to have got your senses back after a long time. Reason? You will finally have a definite career plan in mind. Although it's not really a big deal for you when your mind races and yearns to achieve in two warring directions, it may seem quite jarring and unreal to the mere mortals. The meeting of the minds is important today. This day may be less favorable from the health point of view.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. Today is the day when you'll have a heart of gold and nerves of steel. Tolerance, optimism and exceedingly artistic talents will rule the roost. Pursue academics in the arts. Your understanding of life will help you serve society better. In love, you will ensure that the difference of opinion doesn't drive a wedge between you and your partner. You need to take a positive approach while handling the issue. Your mind will be able to dig deeply in the subject of finances today.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. Today will be a wonderful day and bring forth a breakthrough for you. You shall get to know and learn a lot from the topmost officials and elderly people. The higher ups in your office will give you good support today. There may be a clash of minds. You will feel happy today because you will be rewarded for your hard work. You will be assigned even bigger responsibilities owing to your earlier bright performance.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. You are ready to take up the challenges that life has to throw at you. Thanks to the confidence within you, which gives you power to fight it out against all odds. Even if you take up a mammoth task, you are bound to succeed today. Reassuring your love for your spouse will make him/ her love you even more. Your emotional stability is high. Today you may be very much occupied at work.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. The day may pan out to be more challenging than you had anticipated. An independent free bird as you are, you may find it really irritating to find your hands tied up in unpleasant money matters. However, then that's a part of life; put in your best to overcome any situation you come across. Though work may be demanding, spare some time for your loved one. You’re likely to feel very lazy in the first half of the day.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. You will be a live wire today. With amazing exuberance, you have completed many tasks and have spread the energy around. It will give you tremendous job-satisfaction. Everything seems well and good on the personal front, too. An enjoyable domestic affair is on the cards. You may strengthen your bond with your spouse over a scrumptious dinner. You may be very enthusiastic about sharing your ideas with your colleagues. Meetings with clients will be a huge success.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. Money is on your mind today! If you want to sort out financial matters, today is the day. You may have a good time with friends in the evening. You will also realise how much your friends value you and the respect you command in your wider social circle. On this otherwise very hectic day, you may have to simultaneously work on multiple tasks. This may decrease your energy over stress you now.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. You will be treading new ground at work. Exciting as that sounds, it merely means you will have to do a lot of travelling today. You will also find yourself swamped with drafting new business proposals, holding meetings, or otherwise networking over the phone. If you have invested in property, it is going to increase in value. Whether to sell or not is your call. If you sell it today, you will surely benefit greatly.