Horoscope: Pisces To Please Family With Helping Nature | Read Astrological Predictions for June 29

Astrological predictions for June 29, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. Tough times on the love front may keep you worried. However, this is a temporary phase so you should not let it reign your mind. Professional front shall be hectic, as a lot of pending tasks need to be finished. Stress may upset your mood. However, this seems a good day from your health point of view. Thus think positive and prefer to relax for some time. Today you will be concerned about your liquidity.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. A sacrificing attitude will definitely help in matters of the heart. Precisely, it is a day with its share of good and bad things. You tend to be possessive in the relationship. Your work front might draw your attention, as unfinished tasks need to be completed now. Try to keep your focus on the targets. Your mind may remain in a different activity at the workplace. The pending work might be boring but your superiors want you to finish it in time.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. Happiness is the first priority in the relationship. You may share some secret things that may sound interesting to your partner. You may be on cloud nine as your romantic life seems to blossom in the evening. You are likely to finish your task with great perfection today. As a result, you'll be in a positive mood throughout. You may face some confusion in taking the decision now. Health looks good. You will want to be perfect in your work.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. Your sympathetic nature may attract your sweetheart as you may share some beautiful moments that may make your relationship stronger. There may be a feeling of security with each other. Luck may favor you monetarily as you may be able to grab some quick gains. It may be an auspicious period to enhance your finances Professionally you may be brim with innovative ideas so make sure you don't get confused. Adapt to changes in the workplace and maintain cordial relations with your seniors.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. You may spend stress-free time with your beloved who may not only make you feel good but also engage you in some amazing discussion to enhance your knowledge. An excellent day to earn income be it from the stock market, selling of ancestral property, or an old car. Professionally there may be chances of getting prone to depression. Constant pressure from seniors to meet deadlines may annoy you and make it difficult to achieve set targets.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. When you come home, you may spend a fantastic time with your family. You may decide to attend a scrumptious dinner with your parents and loved one. Work life is going to be good, as your work will get praised today. This will encourage you from inside.You will feel happy and you will get into a good mood. Health wise, this is not a bad day. Today you will be able to make good money through your professional contacts.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. You may want to spare a quality evening with your spouse and family. A pleasant time with family will double your enthusiasm. You'll strive to find some free time but your work life will remain occupied today, thus, avoid stress as it may affect your health. Health needs care. Hence keep a proper track on your diet plans. Today may not be very auspicious for finances. Your expenses are bound to shoot up. You will spend a lot on day to day needs.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Romance is in the air and you will have a wonderful time with the one you love. Investment in speculative markets will be good for you. If you have not invested money in stocks till date, do so now. Your positive qualities will come to the fore today. You will remain so occupied with work that you may even forget lunch. Everyone in the office will notice your involvement in work. You will draw inspiration from others.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. You can manage your emotions well but you need to be a little expressive towards your partner. Your honest nature will be liked by your sweetheart but your direct and straightforward words may hurt them. Energy and optimism are important aspects of your nature but today the lack of energy may upset you. Something unpleasant may happen at the workplace and distract you from your aim. However, you should not lose your focus on your job.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. You are going to be a bit emotional today about your siblings and financial issues. If they wish to borrow money from you, do not refuse them. Decision-making is generally a piece of cake for you, but today you may not know the appropriate direction. You may not take risks immediately. Decisions will be taken in the later part of the day. You will be able to think from various angles.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. If you are over-confident about your financial situation, today destiny may thrust upon you a harsh test. You will be at a crucial juncture where you will make major financial decisions. The important tasks may come your way only in later part of the day. You will look confident and may speak directly to the senior authorities. The decisions taken today will bring good results in the future. No health problem is likely to occur today.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. Your helping nature will please your family and beloved today. Managing the most difficult situation will now be easy with the love and support of your partner. You will be more inclined towards spiritual and sacrificing spirit today. Besides, health will be impacted if you grow sensitive. You should have a more liquid diet today. Your emotional bond with your colleagues and the organization you work for will strengthen today. You will be ready to help everyone out with their problems.