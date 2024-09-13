Sunita Kejriwal 'Congratulates AAP Family', Sisodia Says Truth Has Won As SC Grants Bail To Delhi CM

New Delhi: Sunita Kejriwal, wife of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court decision granting him bail in a corruption case registered by CBI in the alleged excise policy scam. Taking to X, she wrote, "Congratulations to the AAP family! Kudos for staying strong Wishing also the soonest release of our other leaders."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ETV Bharat)

Reacting to the Supreme Court decision, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a post on X, "Satyamev Jayate".

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP leader Manish Sisodia also welcomed the decision, saying once again the truth has won in the fight against lies and conspiracies. In a post on X, Sisodia said, "Today once again, truth has won in the fight against lies and conspiracies. I once again pay my tribute to the thinking and foresight of Baba Saheb Ambedkar ji, who 75 years ago had strengthened the common man against any future dictator."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying truth can be troubled but not defeated. In a post on X, Chadha said, "Welcome back, Arvind Kejriwal, we missed you! Truth can be troubled but not defeated! Finally, the Honourable Supreme Court has given its decision to release Delhi's son, Arvind Kejriwal, from the shackles of jail. Thanks to the Honorable Supreme Court!."

Welcoming the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab minister and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema said that this is a triumph for truth. "First of all, thanks to the Supreme Court that granted bail to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in a false case by the BJP. I think this is a triumph for truth. The truth can't be suppressed, it has to come out one day," said the AAP leader.

Congress leader and RS MP Pramod Tiwari also welcomed the bail order for the Delhi CM. "First Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren got the bail and now it is Arvind Kejriwal... The Supreme Court found this case to be bailable... The central government is misusing central agencies as the frontal organisations against the Opposition parties. There is an environment of fear in the country... This is a unanimous decision of the Supreme Court and we welcome it," he said.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case registered by CBI in the alleged excise policy scam. The Supreme Court said prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty. Earlier, the apex court had reserved the verdict on September 5 after hearing counsels representing Kejriwal and CBI. (With agency inputs)