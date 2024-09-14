ETV Bharat / bharat

Mixed Reactions To Centre's Decision Removing Export Duty On Onions

New Delhi: The Centre's decision to remove export duty on onions has brought mixed reactions from experts.

In a significant move on Friday, the Narendra Modi-led government announced the removal of export duty on onions. The decision comes at a crucial time as Maharashtra, the country's largest onion-producing state, gears up for upcoming Assembly elections.

The government's latest move is widely seen as an attempt to regain favour with onion farmers and prevent the opposition Mahavikas Aghdhi from leveraging the issue during the Assembly elections. The removal of the minimum export price of $550 per tonne is expected to give a significant boost to onion exports.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has expressed optimism, claiming this decision will lead to increased exports and higher production by farmers.

However, the response to this policy change has been mixed. Experts have voiced varied opinions on its potential impact. Reacting to ETV Bharat, former Chief Statistician of India, Pronab Sen, and Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at Bank of Baroda, concur that farmers are likely to be the primary beneficiaries of this policy change. They suggested that farmers can now export at competitive prices and potentially see improved returns.