Reaching For The Stars: India To Build 100 Space Labs In Tribal Schools

By Surabhi Gupta.

New Delhi: In a significant effort to democratise space science education and stimulate scientific curiosity in tribal youth, the government plans to establish 100 space labs at the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across India. EMRS were set up in 1997-98 to provide quality education for tribal children in remote areas, and the EMRS are fully residential schools that are now going to be supported to create future scientists and astronauts.

These labs will be entirely funded through funding by Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and it is estimated that the programme will be implemented in 477 EMRS across 26 states and union territories. The rollout will have the greatest implementation in Chhattisgarh (75 labs), Madhya Pradesh (63), Jharkhand (53), Odisha (47), Gujarat (38), Maharashtra (37) and Rajasthan (30).

Each science lab will have a star-tracker telescope, scaled models of ISRO’s launch vehicles, LVM Mk3 and PSLV, and models of earth observation satellites, GSAT and IRNSS. They will also contain a set of books on space science to encourage reading and exploration. The labs will aim to develop interactive learning environments to create laboratory-based, hands-on, innovative learning that can inspire tribal students' interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

“The target is to enhance the quality of education by bridging the educational gaps and opening new avenues for tribal youth in the fields of space science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM),” said the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, noting that the project will be implemented in partnership with the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS).

The National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC) is the nodal implementing agency under the ministry, and on June 20, it issued a tender calling for bids from eligible agencies to apply by July 10. The labs will be set up only by ISRO-recognised 'space-tutor' organisations to ensure scientific accuracy and curriculum alignment.

“This is a transformational step,” said a former senior scientist at ISRO. “By bringing the tools of astronomy and satellite science directly into tribal classrooms, we are cultivating a new generation of thinkers and innovators who were previously left out of India’s scientific renaissance.”

Komal Shrivastava, an educationist, told ETV Bharat, “It’s encouraging that the programme is set to reach 477 EMRS across 26 states and UTs, with the largest rollout in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha. But education is a right, not a privilege; there should be no discrimination in access. If CSR funds or ISRO resources fall short, alternative funding mechanisms must be explored to ensure every tribal student benefits equally.”

Agencies applying for the project must have at least five years of operational experience. They will handle all procurement and setup work, mobilise additional CSR support, and be responsible for outreach and branding, including the creation of short films, coffee table books, and other promotional content.

According to a space educationist and founder of Cosmos India Foundation, “Children in remote and marginalised areas often lack exposure to real-world science. When they see ISRO rockets or use a telescope themselves, it doesn’t just teach them physics; it teaches them that they belong in the future.”

The announcement coincides with India’s ambitious space programme expansion. After its successful soft landing near the Moon’s South Pole in 2023, ISRO is preparing for a sample-return Chandrayaan mission and its first-ever human spaceflight, Gaganyaan, set for 2027. Plans are also underway for a Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035.

Notably, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s astronaut-designate for Axiom Mission-4, will interact live from space with students, including those in EMRS, once his mission to the International Space Station is launched. Though the launch has faced multiple postponements, it remains a highly anticipated moment for students across the country.