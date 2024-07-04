Re-NEET Not Reasonable: Plea In SC For Restraining NTA From Cancelling NEET-UG 2024

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court by Gujarat-based medical students' against the demand for re-NEET and cancellation of the results of NEET-UG, 2024. A batch of 26 petitions is scheduled to come up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, on July 8.

In a fresh plea, the petitioners’ have sought for the continuation of the medical admission based on the results already declared, excluding those who have adopted unfair means in the examination. The petitioners’ urged the apex court to issue a direction to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to not cancel the NEET-UG 2024 exam.

The Centre has already said that NEET would not be cancelled, pointing out that the careers of the many students’, who rightfully cleared the exam should not be jeopardised due to isolated incidents of malpractices.

The plea contended that allowing the NEET exam again would be unreasonable for those students who have already qualified the exam through fair means. The plea stressed that a re-exam would also violate their fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21A, as petitioners’ have worked hard to successfully clear the examination.

The plea contended that the apex court may direct the respondents not to re-conduct NEET-UG 2024 by cancelling NEET-UG 2024 held on May 5, as it would lead to the infringement of the Right to Education and therefore violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

The NEET-UG, 2024 was held across 4,750 centres on May 5 and around 2.4 million candidates appeared in it. The results were announced on June 4 due to the early completion of the answer sheet evaluation. Allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks, have led to protests in several cities and sparring between rival political parties.