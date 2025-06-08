ETV Bharat / bharat

RCB Felicitation At Vidhana Soudha Raised Security Red Flags, Reveals DCP Letter

Bengaluru: A letter written by the DCP of the Vidhana Soudha security division to the state government has revealed serious concerns over organising a felicitation ceremony for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players at the iconic steps of the Karnataka state legislature. The DCP warned that the rushed planning of the event could jeopardise security arrangements due to the expected massive turnout of fans.

Following a request from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to host a felicitation ceremony for the RCB team at the Vidhana Soudha, the government sought inputs from the security division. In a detailed response dated June 4, DCP MN Karibasavanagowda conveyed to Undersecretary Satyavati that such an event requires meticulous planning and adequate time for arrangements.

Despite the assurance that the department will comply with the government's final decision, the DCP outlined several logistical and security challenges.

Massive Crowd Anticipation: Given RCB’s nationwide fan base, a large gathering was expected, which would strain the limited security personnel currently available at the Vidhana Soudha.

Restricted Access: The letter proposed restricting entry passes for the public on the day of the event and suggested that government staff be granted leave post-noon to avoid bringing family members to the venue.

Stage Safety Measures: The platform where the Chief Minister, Deputy CM, and players would be seated needed prior inspection by the Public Works Department and had to be handed over at least two hours before the event for final checks.

Surveillance & Anti-Drone Systems: With concerns about crowd control and aerial surveillance, the installation of CCTV cameras and anti-drone systems was recommended.

Electrical Safety: All electrical equipment must be certified by the electricity department's engineers before the event.

Anti-Sabotage Protocols: Organisers must make the venue available at least two hours prior for mandatory anti-sabotage checks.

Coordination Across Departments: The DCP stressed the need for synchronised planning with law and order, traffic, and intelligence wings, which is difficult without sufficient lead time.

Heritage Consideration: As the Vidhana Soudha is a heritage structure, adherence to all legal protocols is necessary to ensure no damage occurs.

The DCP emphasised that while the police force remains committed to carrying out the government’s directive, organising a high-profile event of this magnitude requires detailed planning, which is constrained by the short notice.