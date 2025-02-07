ETV Bharat / bharat

Banks To Have 'Bank.in' Internet Domain Name, Non-Banks 'Fin.in': RBI

RBI introduces 'bank.in' for Indian banks and 'fin.in' for financial entities to enhance cybersecurity and trust, starting April 2025, with IDRBT as registrar.

RBI introduces 'bank.in' for Indian banks and 'fin.in' for financial entities to enhance cybersecurity and trust, starting April 2025, with IDRBT as registrar.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra delivers the Monetary Policy statement. (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 11:54 AM IST

Updated : Feb 7, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

Mumbai: In order to check cyber security threats, the Reserve Bank on Friday decided that Indian banks will have exclusive internet domain name 'bank.in' and non-bank financial entities 'fin.in'.

Unveiling the last bi-monthly monetary policy of this fiscal year, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said registrations for 'bank.in' will commence from April 2025, and going forward 'fin.in' will be introduced.

Banks To Have 'Bank.in' Internet Domain Name, Non-Banks 'Fin.in': RBI (PTI)

The decision is aimed at enhancing trust in the financial sector, he said adding the increased instances of fraud in digital payments are a significant concern. "To combat the same, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is introducing the 'bank.in' exclusive Internet Domain for Indian banks," he said.

The initiative aims to reduce cyber security threats and malicious activities like phishing and streamline secure financial services, thereby enhancing trust in digital banking and payment services. The Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) will act as the exclusive registrar.

Going forward, Malhotra said it is planned to have an exclusive domain -- 'fin.in' -- for non-bank entities in the financial sector. The RBI also decided to introduce an additional layer of security by enabling an Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) in cross-border 'Card Not Present' transactions.

The central bank said that the introduction of AFA for digital payments has enhanced the safety of transactions which, in turn, provided confidence to customers to adopt digital payments. This requirement, however, is mandatory for domestic transactions only.

"In order to provide a similar level of safety for online international transactions using cards issued in India, it is proposed to enable AFA for international card not present (online) transactions as well," the RBI said.

This will provide an additional layer of security in cases where the overseas merchant is enabled for AFA. A draft circular will be issued shortly for feedback from stakeholders.

Mumbai: In order to check cyber security threats, the Reserve Bank on Friday decided that Indian banks will have exclusive internet domain name 'bank.in' and non-bank financial entities 'fin.in'.

Unveiling the last bi-monthly monetary policy of this fiscal year, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said registrations for 'bank.in' will commence from April 2025, and going forward 'fin.in' will be introduced.

Banks To Have 'Bank.in' Internet Domain Name, Non-Banks 'Fin.in': RBI (PTI)

The decision is aimed at enhancing trust in the financial sector, he said adding the increased instances of fraud in digital payments are a significant concern. "To combat the same, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is introducing the 'bank.in' exclusive Internet Domain for Indian banks," he said.

The initiative aims to reduce cyber security threats and malicious activities like phishing and streamline secure financial services, thereby enhancing trust in digital banking and payment services. The Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) will act as the exclusive registrar.

Going forward, Malhotra said it is planned to have an exclusive domain -- 'fin.in' -- for non-bank entities in the financial sector. The RBI also decided to introduce an additional layer of security by enabling an Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) in cross-border 'Card Not Present' transactions.

The central bank said that the introduction of AFA for digital payments has enhanced the safety of transactions which, in turn, provided confidence to customers to adopt digital payments. This requirement, however, is mandatory for domestic transactions only.

"In order to provide a similar level of safety for online international transactions using cards issued in India, it is proposed to enable AFA for international card not present (online) transactions as well," the RBI said.

This will provide an additional layer of security in cases where the overseas merchant is enabled for AFA. A draft circular will be issued shortly for feedback from stakeholders.

Last Updated : Feb 7, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BANKS INTERNET DOMAIN NAMEMPCRBI GOVERNOR SANJAY MALHOTRAIDRBTRBI ON BANK NON BANK DOMAIN NAME

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.