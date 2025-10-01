ETV Bharat / bharat

RBI Holds Rates Steady: Here's What It Means For Homebuyers, Builders And Exporters

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: With the RBI choosing to keep the repo rate steady at 5.5 percent, there’s a mix of relief and realism across industries. For homebuyers, it means no change in EMIs is a kind of welcome sign, especially during the festive season. But real estate experts caution that this alone won’t solve deeper affordability issues. On the other hand exporters, particularly small engineering firms are feeling the squeeze from global trade tensions and are calling for more support. From cement GST cuts to calls for cheaper export finance, here’s how industry voices are reacting to the RBI’s latest move.

ANAROCK Group Chairman Anuj Puri, told ETV Bharat that RBI's decision to leave the repo rate at 5.5 percent means that home loan EMIs will not change. This helps overall sentiment, but does nothing for overall housing affordability. According to the most recent data, residential sales in India's top 7 cities fell 9 percent y-o-y to 97,080 units in Q3 2025. However, the total sales value rose 14 percent to Rs 1.52 lakh Cr. This shows that demand has switched even more decisively towards higher-end and mid-range properties.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra addresses a press conference on monetary policy in Mumbai, Wednesday, October 01, 2025. (IANS)

The latest changes to the GST rate are a big help. The GST on cement reduced from 28 percent to 18 percent, which will lower construction costs by 3 to 5 percent and should ideally lead to 1-1.5 percent reduction in housing prices and save homebuyers between INR 1-3 lakh on their purchases, especially in the affordable and mid-range property segments where buyers are quite cost-sensitive. According to data, the share of affordable housing has dropped from 38 percent in 2019 to only 18 in 2024. These GST cuts are critical for changing this trend. Stable borrowing rates and decreased building costs make the housing market more appealing, especially during the holiday season.