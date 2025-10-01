RBI Holds Rates Steady: Here's What It Means For Homebuyers, Builders And Exporters
Experts said the RBI keeping the repo rate steady at 5.5 percent will help in the overall sentiment while cautioning about deeper affordability issues.
Published : October 1, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: With the RBI choosing to keep the repo rate steady at 5.5 percent, there’s a mix of relief and realism across industries. For homebuyers, it means no change in EMIs is a kind of welcome sign, especially during the festive season. But real estate experts caution that this alone won’t solve deeper affordability issues. On the other hand exporters, particularly small engineering firms are feeling the squeeze from global trade tensions and are calling for more support. From cement GST cuts to calls for cheaper export finance, here’s how industry voices are reacting to the RBI’s latest move.
ANAROCK Group Chairman Anuj Puri, told ETV Bharat that RBI's decision to leave the repo rate at 5.5 percent means that home loan EMIs will not change. This helps overall sentiment, but does nothing for overall housing affordability. According to the most recent data, residential sales in India's top 7 cities fell 9 percent y-o-y to 97,080 units in Q3 2025. However, the total sales value rose 14 percent to Rs 1.52 lakh Cr. This shows that demand has switched even more decisively towards higher-end and mid-range properties.
The latest changes to the GST rate are a big help. The GST on cement reduced from 28 percent to 18 percent, which will lower construction costs by 3 to 5 percent and should ideally lead to 1-1.5 percent reduction in housing prices and save homebuyers between INR 1-3 lakh on their purchases, especially in the affordable and mid-range property segments where buyers are quite cost-sensitive. According to data, the share of affordable housing has dropped from 38 percent in 2019 to only 18 in 2024. These GST cuts are critical for changing this trend. Stable borrowing rates and decreased building costs make the housing market more appealing, especially during the holiday season.
As per Pankaj Chadha, Chairman, EEPC India, decision of the RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 percent suggests the central bank's cautious approach in view of prevailing macro-economic conditions. At the same time, it has also decided to maintain a neutral stance to remain flexible towards the evolving economic situation.
As highlighted in the monetary policy statement, ongoing trade policy uncertainties stemming primarily from the US pose downside risks to exports. The engineering goods sector has already started feeling the pinch of the high 50% tariff imposed by the Trump administration. On a month-on-month basis, India's engineering exports declined by around 5 percent in August. Though the high base in July and other factors caused the blip in exports during this period, it also partly reflected the impact of the US tariff.
In view of the above, the engineering exports sector, especially MSMEs, needs a cushion to withstand the challenges. Lower borrowing costs at this point will significantly help the sector. We have urged the government to reinstate the Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES) to ensure affordable export finance.
According to CEO, REA India (Housing.com) Praveen Sharma, RBI’s decision to hold the repo rate steady at 5.5 percent ensures continuity in the current borrowing environment. He also believes that this stability comes as a positive for homebuyers especially during the festive season when purchase intent is at its peak. The cumulative rate cuts of 1 percent this year have already boosted affordability and reinforced buyer sentiment.
Also with GDP growth forecast now revised upward to 6.8 percent, even as tariff pressures could weigh on H2, further underscores confidence in the economy. Combined with updated banking guidelines, strong demand, festive promotions and real estate’s appeal as a long-term asset, the housing market is poised for healthy growth in the months ahead, he added.
Read More: