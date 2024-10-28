ETV Bharat / bharat

Raymond's Gautam Singhania Slams Lamborghini's 'Arrogance' Amid Car Breakdown Crisis

File Photo- Raymond Group Chairman Gautam Singhania
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania has blasted Italian carmaker Lamborghini for "arrogance" having failed to reach out to him regarding an issue with his car.

Singhania had earlier tweeted on X about his Lamborghini Revuelto getting stranded at Mumbai's trans-harbour link due to a complete electrical failure.

"I'm shocked at the arrogance of India Head @Agarwal_sharad and Asia Head Francesco Scardaoni. No one has reached out even to check what the customer issues are," he tweeted on Sunday.

Lamborghini India could not immediately reach out about the matter.

In a tweet on October 16, Singhania noted that the Lamborghini India and Asia leadership failed to reach out to him despite him being an old loyal customer.

"It is shocking that the India Head of Lamborghini @agarwal_sharad has not even bothered to make a phone call to enquire what the problem with an old loyal customer is. Is the brand arrogance getting to another level?" he tweeted.

Earlier this month, Singhania had tweeted about taking his new Lamborghini Revuelto for a test drive and ended up stranded on the trans-harbour link due to a complete electrical failure.

"It's a brand-new car'. Are there reliability concerns? This is the third one I've heard of experiencing issues within 15 days of delivery," he had stated.

Lamborghini Revuelto is priced around Rs 8.89 crore in India.

