ETV Bharat / bharat

'Is EC Only Right When Congress Wins?' Ravi Shankar Prasad Attacks Rahul Gandhi

Patna: Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday claimed they were "shamelessly" spreading lies and making baseless allegations against the Election Commission. Addressing a press conference in Patna, the senior BJP leader alleged Gandhi was trying to "mislead" the people with these allegations.

"Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are consistently attacking constitutional institutions. The kind of language they are using against the prime minister is unacceptable. They are shamelessly spreading lies and making baseless allegations," he alleged.

"In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party won 37 seats in UP, the BJP won 33, and the Congress bagged six seats. It was the same Election Commission then. If people vote for them, the EC is fine, but if they lose, it is bad. How can this logic work?" he asked.

Pointing to Maharashtra, where the Congress won 13 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP and Shiv Sena nine each, and the NCP eight, Prasad asked, "Wasn't the same EC there too?" Noting that the Congress won assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, he said, "Is the EC only right when Congress wins?"

Prasad asked what the BJP can do if the people do not vote for the Congress. "In Haryana, Delhi, and Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won because the people saw through Rahul Gandhi's lies," he claimed.

"Earlier it was 'chowkidar chor hai', today it's the EC. Rahul Gandhi has targeted everyone -- from the EC and the press to the prime minister. But he must understand, he cannot say anything he wants and expect the country to simply tolerate it," Prasad said. He said the kind of language Yadav was using for the PM was unacceptable.