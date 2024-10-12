President Murmu, PM Modi Burn Effigies of Ravana at Red Fort's Madhavdas Park

New Delhi: Dussehra stands out as the day that marks the victory of good over evil. On this occasion, effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna were burnt in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ramlila Maidan adjacent to Red Fort in Delhi.

PM Modi and President Murmu reached the stage first. During this, they honoured the artists playing the roles of Lord Ram and Lakshman and applied tilak on them. After this, the epic war drama between Shri Ram and Ravana was staged, then Ram killed Ravana by shooting an arrow in his navel. Like every year, this time also the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna were made from eco-friendly material.

Actor Vindu Dara who played the role of Lord Hanuman said, "My message is that Prime Minister Modi has said 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. India is united and is moving in the right direction. It is the responsibility of all of us to make it even better."

President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi took part in the program organized by Shri Dharmik Leela Committee in Madhavdas Park in front of the historic Red Fort. Nav Shri Dharmik Leela Committee has been staging Ramlila in front of Red Fort since 1958. The committee has set up an air-conditioned food court in Ramlila Maidan. Traditional dishes of Old Delhi and Chandni Chowk were served.