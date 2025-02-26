Ratlam: As the country celebrates Mahashivratri on Wednesday, devotees are heading to Shiv temples, seeking blessings from Lord Shiva across the country. One such revered site is the Virupaksha Mahadev Temple or the Bhool Bhulaiya Temple, located in Bilpank village in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam.

This ancient temple, dedicated to Lord Visupaksha Mahadev, is a significant pilgrimage destination, especially during Mahashivratri, for its unique architecture and miraculous blessings.

Mahashivratri 2025: Mystery Of 64 Pillars Attracts Pilgrims To Virupaksha Mahadev Temple In Ratlam, Fertility Belief Captivates Devotees (ETV Bharat)

The temple, dating back to the Parmar period, is known for its maze-like arrangement of 64 pillars. According to temple priest, Durgashankar Ojha, "Historians believe the temple was constructed during the Parmar dynasty and later renovated by King Siddhraj Jai Singh of Gujarat around 1000 years ago. The temple also showcases architectural features from both the Parmar and Maurya periods."

The fascinating and mysterious maze of pillars makes this temple stand out. While there are just 64 pillars, counting them is a perplexing task. Visitors often attempt to count them, but the numbers never match. Some say they end up counting fewer pillars, while others end up with more.

Despite numerous attempts, even mathematicians and scholars who visit the temple are unable to accurately count the pillars, leading to a sense of wonder surrounding the temple's unique construction.

The temple has also gained fame for a longstanding belief that childless couples who visit and consume the 'Kheer Prasadi', distributed after the yagna held during Mahashivratri, are blessed with children. Manju Soni, a devotee from Dag in Rajasthan, said, "Last year, after receiving the 'Kheer Prasadi', our family was blessed with a child. We are truly grateful to Lord Shiva for this blessing." Stories like hers are very common, and every year, families return to the temple to fulfil their vows by offering sweets and fruits as a token of gratitude.

Prashant said, "This is a very ancient temple, and the 'Kheer Prasadi' distributed here is believed to bless couples with a child. We too came here, received the 'Kheer Prasadi', and today we are blessed with a child. On this Mahashivratri, we have returned to offer sweet and thank Lord Shiv for this blessing. We are overjoyed."

Sunia, another devotee said, "With the blessings of Virupaksha Mahadev, our family has been blessed with a beautiful daughter. We are truly happy."

The Virupaksha Mahadev Temple is located around 20 kilometres from Ratlam, in Bilpank village. It can be reached via road from the Dharad toll post along the Mhow Neemunch four-lane road. The temple draws thousands of devotees, particularly during Mahashivratri, when the Yagna is conducted, and the 'Kheer Prasadi' is distributed.