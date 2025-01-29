ETV Bharat / bharat

Rationalist Govind Pansare's Killing: HC Grants Bail To Six Accused

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to six accused in the case of the killing of rationalist and author Govind Pansare in 2015, on the ground of long incarceration.

A single bench of Justice A S Kilor allowed the bail pleas of the six accused - Sachin Andure, Ganesh Miskin, Amit Degvekar, Amit Baddi, Bharat Kurane and Vasudev Suryavanshi.

They were arrested on different dates between 2018 and 2019, and have been in jail since then. "I am allowing the bail pleas of the six accused on account of long incarceration," Justice Kilor said.

He also said he would hear separately the bail plea filed by another accused - Virendrasinh Tawade. Pansare (82) was shot in Maharashtra's Kolhapur city on February 16, 2015, and he succumbed to his injuries on February 20.

The rationalist and his wife Uma were returning home from their morning walk in the Samrat Nagar area of Kolhapur when two motorbike-borne men fired multiple rounds at them before fleeing. Initially, the case was handled by Rajarampuri police station in Kolhapur.