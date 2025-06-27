ETV Bharat / bharat

Rath Yatra 2025: Two Tourists Injured While Bathing In Sea

The tourists, in the town for the chariot festival, sustained injuries on their leg due to high tide in the sea.

Two tourists were injured while bathing in sea at Puri on Friday.
The male tourist injured at sea beach being taken to the district headquarters hospital (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 27, 2025 at 11:15 AM IST

1 Min Read

Puri: Two tourists were injured while bathing in sea at Puri on Friday.

The tourists, a man and a woman, had arrived in the town to witness the Rath Yatra with their families. They sustained injuries on their leg. Both of them were injured due to high tide in the sea.

While the man was taken to the district headquarters hospital in an auto-rickshaw, the woman was shifted in an ambulance. The district administration has been informed of the matter. Lakhs of devotees have congregated in Puri for the chariot festival. The town, also known for its beach, has been witnessing huge crowd for the last few days.

Rath Yatra, or the chariot festival, held every year in the holy town of Puri, marks the annual nine-day sojourn of the sibling deities from Srimandir to their aunt's place Gundicha temple. What makes this festival unique is it brings the deities out of the temple, among the people, allowing every devotee irrespective of caste, creed or religion, to be a part of the celebration.

People in the entire stretch of the Grand Road have painted themselves in the colours of the festival, to each devotee his/her own, awaiting with bated breath to see the Lords eye to eye. While people dressed in avatars of Gods - Hanuman, Krishna and Mahadev, perform their part in front of the chariots, Odissi dancers too are seen out of control to stop their feet from stepping in rhythm.

Also Read

Puri Rath Yatra 2025: Emotion Overflows As Lord Jagannath & His Devotees Get Impatient To Meet Each Other

Puri: Two tourists were injured while bathing in sea at Puri on Friday.

The tourists, a man and a woman, had arrived in the town to witness the Rath Yatra with their families. They sustained injuries on their leg. Both of them were injured due to high tide in the sea.

While the man was taken to the district headquarters hospital in an auto-rickshaw, the woman was shifted in an ambulance. The district administration has been informed of the matter. Lakhs of devotees have congregated in Puri for the chariot festival. The town, also known for its beach, has been witnessing huge crowd for the last few days.

Rath Yatra, or the chariot festival, held every year in the holy town of Puri, marks the annual nine-day sojourn of the sibling deities from Srimandir to their aunt's place Gundicha temple. What makes this festival unique is it brings the deities out of the temple, among the people, allowing every devotee irrespective of caste, creed or religion, to be a part of the celebration.

People in the entire stretch of the Grand Road have painted themselves in the colours of the festival, to each devotee his/her own, awaiting with bated breath to see the Lords eye to eye. While people dressed in avatars of Gods - Hanuman, Krishna and Mahadev, perform their part in front of the chariots, Odissi dancers too are seen out of control to stop their feet from stepping in rhythm.

Also Read

Puri Rath Yatra 2025: Emotion Overflows As Lord Jagannath & His Devotees Get Impatient To Meet Each Other

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TOURISTSPURI SEA BEACHPURI DISTRICT HEADQUARTERS HOSPITALRATH YATRA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Telangana Topped Child Rescues, But India's Goal To End Child Labour Still A Distant Dream

EXCLUSIVE | Ax-4 Mission Marks India’s Step Towards Gaganyaan: Kalaiselvi On Ax-4

Borewell Pump Breakdown Or Motor Winding In Kaithal? Haryana's Own Seema Malik Is A Tractor's Drive Away

INTERVIEW | Subhadra Mahajan On Her Beautiful, Still, And Quietly Bracing Second Chance

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.