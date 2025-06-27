Rath Yatra 2025: Two Tourists Injured While Bathing In Sea

Puri: Two tourists were injured while bathing in sea at Puri on Friday.

The tourists, a man and a woman, had arrived in the town to witness the Rath Yatra with their families. They sustained injuries on their leg. Both of them were injured due to high tide in the sea.

While the man was taken to the district headquarters hospital in an auto-rickshaw, the woman was shifted in an ambulance. The district administration has been informed of the matter. Lakhs of devotees have congregated in Puri for the chariot festival. The town, also known for its beach, has been witnessing huge crowd for the last few days.

Rath Yatra, or the chariot festival, held every year in the holy town of Puri, marks the annual nine-day sojourn of the sibling deities from Srimandir to their aunt's place Gundicha temple. What makes this festival unique is it brings the deities out of the temple, among the people, allowing every devotee irrespective of caste, creed or religion, to be a part of the celebration.

People in the entire stretch of the Grand Road have painted themselves in the colours of the festival, to each devotee his/her own, awaiting with bated breath to see the Lords eye to eye. While people dressed in avatars of Gods - Hanuman, Krishna and Mahadev, perform their part in front of the chariots, Odissi dancers too are seen out of control to stop their feet from stepping in rhythm.