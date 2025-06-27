Rath Yatra 2025: Selfless Service For The Lord And Devotees By Individuals, Groups From Far And Wide

Puri: Rath Yatra is a mammoth exercise and involves participation of scores of stakeholders. Thousands of people also aid the devotees during the festival.

A lady teacher from Chhattisgarh's Raipur along with her family, has come to serve devotees at the festival. She has been serving water, drinks, tea and snacks to police personnel and devotees. Although, it is her first time at the festival, the teacher said police personnel work hard to maintain order during the festival and she and her family are eager to serve the men and women in khaki.

A police personnel quenching his thirst at the free service stall set by the lady teacher from Raipur (ETV Bharat)

Gopal from Kalahandi too has a similar objective. He has walked barefoot from Kalahandi, over 400 km from Puri, to offer free service to devotees. Gopal has been keeping the Badadanda clean with a broom and basket in his hands.

The lady teacher from Raipur takes refills for serving devotees at Badadanda (ETV Bharat)

This apart, St John Ambulance, Bharat Scouts and Guides, and the Indian Red Cross Society also provide valuable service for devotees during the grand festival.

Gopal sweeping Badadanda (ETV Bharat)

The camps bring together hundreds of trained volunteers, counsellors, and officials from across Odisha and other states to serve the devotees. Keeping up with Chairman Gautam Adani's belief that 'Seva Hi Sadhana Hai' (Service is Worship), the Adani Group is undertaking a comprehensive seva effort to support both pilgrims and frontline officials during the Rath Yatra from June 26 to July 8.