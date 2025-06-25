Rath Yatra 2025: Security Arrangements, Traffic Advisory, All you Need to Know

Puri: Odisha government has made elaborate arrangements for Lord Jagannath's annual 'Ratha Yatra' at the seaside pilgrim town of Puri on June 27, which is set to witness participation of devotees from across the country and abroad.

Security arrangements during mega festival:

Around 10,000 security personnel have been deployed for the occasion while surveillance would be through the 275 AI-enabled cameras that have been installed in various places in the town along with Bhubaneswar Uttara Chowk and Puri Konark Road. An integrated command control room has been set up at the Puri Town police station, from where the live-streaming of these AI-enabled CCTV cameras will be monitored.

Special measures have been taken for crowd and traffic management through drones while separate security arrangements have been made for the entire temple premises, including the interior and exterior, inner and outer cordon of the Rath and the sea route. There will also be anti-drone technology for aerial surveillance, dog squad and anti-terrorist squad.

A strict surveillance system on water, land and air will be in place during the Rath Yatra. There will be a total of 200 platoons of police force along with central forces, including eight companies of BSF, RAF and CRPF. Marine police, coast guard and Navy will patrol the sea coast. A total of 21 IPS and 1200 officers will be working round the clock.

Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania said final touches are being given to the security arrangements for the festival. "We have taken a host of new steps, namely an integrated command control room to monitor footage of AI-enabled ​​CCTV cameras so as to ensure proper crowd control and traffic management. Various modern security measures have been taken, including anti-drone systems. A total of 200 platoons of police force along with National Security Guard (NSG) have been deployed for security," the DGP said.

Chatbot App to assist devotees

This year, a real-time chatbot App has been introduced to help devotees. By downloading this App, people can get information about the traffic routes and parking arrangements in Puri.

Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said all preparations are in place for the mega festival. "The realtime chatbot App will be extremely beneficial for the devotees as they will be able to assess all kinds of information related to routes and parking. Devotees can also use the App to know about the nearest drinking water facility, toilet, food centre, plastic bottle disposal site and others," Swain said.

Traffic advisory

Traffic advisory for two-wheelers (Odisha Police)

Police have rolled out a comprehensive traffic advisory about designated routes and parking zones for all categories of vehicles including two-wheelers, four-wheelers and tourist buses. The visitors have been asked to follow the advisory carefully.

Traffic advisory for tourist buses (Odisha Police)

Health dept on alert mode

The state health department is fully prepared to provide healthcare services to the devotees during the Rath Yatra. Arrangements have also been made for 69 first-aid centres and 64 ambulances at various places. An additional 378 doctors and health workers have been deployed at the district hospital. Special attention is being paid to prevent diarrhea.

Traffic advisory for shuttle service (Odisha Police)

For drinking water facilities, 20 lakh water bottles will be provided to the devotees and drinking water facilities have been arranged on the main roads. Also, there will be provision for food distribution along the roadside.

Traffic advisory for four-wheelers (Odisha Police)

Guidelines to avoid fake hotel bookings

Meanwhile, the crime branch has urged visitors to be cautious during online hotel bookings in view of complaints about fake hotel deals in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Police said hotel booking scams are on a rise and cyber​​criminals have created fake websites and social media pages, offering lucrative hotel deals. The police have received 317 complaints so far and 11 fake websites have been blocked. Guidelines on hotel booking have been issued in this regard.

Police have advised visitors to book only on verified platforms and be cautious about the extremely cheap deals that are on offer. If one comes across any fake hotel websites or suspicious listings, he/she should immediately report to the Cyber ​​Crime Helpline at 1930.

Devotee turnout during Rath Yatra

According to data available with the state tourism department, 10 lakh devotees had gathered in Puri in 2024 and 2023 while in 2022, there were 9 lakh devotees. In 2020 and 2021, Rath Yatra was held without public participation due to the Covid pandemic.