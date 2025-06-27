ETV Bharat / bharat

Rath Yatra 2025: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Sculpts Lord Jagannath Idol At Puri Sea Beach

The primary sand art showcases Lord Jagannath with several miniatures around it. The sand art ahead of Rath Yatra is a major attraction on Puri sea beach. Taking to X, Sudarsan wrote, "Jai Jagannath! On the auspicious occasion of Maha Prabhu #Rathyatra , I created a Sand Art installation with 101 idols of Maha Prabhu Jagannath at #Puri Beach, Odisha. May His blessings guide us all".

The pilgrim town of Puri in Odisha is all set to witness the Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025, which commences today with thousands of devotees set to participate in this important religious event.

During the festival, devotees pull grand chariots of three deities: Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and Sister Devi Subhadra. The three deities spend a week at the Gundicha Temple, after which they return to the Jagannath temple here.

Sudarsan Patnaik's sand art on Puri sea beach (ETV Bharat)

The Yatra attracts a massive crowd, given the importance of this event, as lakhs of devotees arrive in Puri from every nook and cranny of the country and abroad to get a glimpse of the trinity. The deities come out of the 12th-century temple to mingle with devotees, cutting across caste, creed and religion once a year. The Rath Yatra ends on July 8 with deities returning to the main shrine.