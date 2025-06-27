ETV Bharat / bharat

Rath Yatra 2025: Rain And Heat Notwithstanding, Devotees Walk Miles Barefoot For Glimpse Of The Lord

The devotees undertake the exercise for a glimpse of the Trinity as they emerge out of Srimandir for the journey to their aunt's place.

Faith can move mountains and when it comes to Rath Yatra, faith can make devotees walk miles irrespective of their age.
Kirtan group from Jajpur on its way to Puri (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 27, 2025 at 3:33 PM IST

Puri: Faith can move mountains and when it comes to Rath Yatra, faith can make devotees walk miles irrespective of their age. The destination for the devotees is of course Puri and several of them walk the miles singing kirtans (religious songs) with belief and dedication in their hearts.

The devotees undertake the exercise for a glimpse of the Trinity as they emerge out of Srimandir for the journey to their aunt's place at Gundicha Temple. Madan Das is a part of a kirtan group that has been participating in the Rath Yatra for the last 43 years.

Das and others in the group including youth and the elderly walk barfoot from faraway places for the Rath Yatra at Puri. It all started when Das, a resident of Dhaneswar village in Jajpur district was suffering from a chronic disease. He walked barefoot to Puri for the chariot festival praying to the Lord to cure him of the ailment.

And it worked as Das was cured within three days. Since then, several devotees from Das' village have been walking barefoot to Puri braving extreme heat or sometimes a downpour.

A 61-year-old devotee said that he has been coming barefoot to Puri for around 17 years. "Even with blisters in my feet, I do not feel any pain," he said.

