Rath Yatra 2025: Railways Vital Contribution To The Mammoth Exercise

Railway staff at work ahead of Rath Yatra in Puri (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 27, 2025 at 8:17 AM IST

Puri: The Indian Railways plays a vital role in the Rath Yatra. Apart from running special trains for the convenience of countless devotees from across the country, the railways also helps put the three chariots in position and move them with its screw jacks.

Railway screw jacks are crucial for the movement and alignment of the massive chariots. The jacks, operated by a team of railway technicians, lift the chariots to ensure smooth navigation along the designated route, particularly during turns and when navigating obstacles. The technicians also handle any breakdowns or issues with the chariot wheels or axles.

This year, a team of 45 railway employees has been engaged in the crucial work. A day before the festival, the chariots are placed in the southern direction. After lifting the wheels with the jacks, they are moved with the help of a special machine which helps the chariots move a distance of one feet.

The crucial screw jacks under a chariot (ETV Bharat)

However, the entire process is manual and is performed by railway staff with utmost dedication. The method has been in use since 1952.

The staff are engaged in the process till the chariot is pulled to Gundicha temple. In some incidents, to repair any major damage caused to the chariots, the example of making special iron clamps from the factory located at Mancheswar in Bhubaneswar, is also recorded in history. Moving the chariots while causing minimal damage to their structure while ensuring safety of devotees and personnel is a herculean task.

For this, the team of railway personnel remains alert throughout the Trinity's journey and the return, known as Bahuda Yatra.

The crucial screw jacks under a chariot (ETV Bharat)
