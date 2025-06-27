Rath Yatra 2025: 375 Devotees Faint Due To Heat And Humidity At Puri Badadanda

Puri: At least 375 devotees fainted due to heat and humidity at Badadanda here on Friday.

They were admitted for primary treatment to the district headquarters hospital and a temporary medical facility set up by Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital near the northern gate of Srimandir.

The brother of a devotee from Rebena Pala in Keonjhar district said he fainted and was taken for treatment. He is stable and has almost recovered, the devotee's brother said.

Dr Manas Ranjan Panigrahi of the district headquarters hospital said the patients are being classified on the basis of severity of their condition. He said over 300 patients have already been treated and discharged.

Manoj Kumar Das, Vice President of Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital said the institute has set up temporary health centres at the northern entrance of Srimandir, near Gundicha temple and near the bus stand. The temporary health centre near the Srimandir northern gate has 25 beds. Apart from ventilators, the centres are equipped with ICUs and minor OTs.

A devotee being treated at the health centre of Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital (ETV Bharat)

This apart, three ambulances of Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital are on standby to cater to emergencies. Das said the centres will function till Niladri Bije. He said the hospital has deployed 115 medical and para-medical staff for the festival. Das said cases requiring critical intervention are sent to the district headquarters hospital.

Earlier, two tourists were injured while bathing in sea at Puri. The tourists, a man and a woman, had arrived in the town to witness the Rath Yatra with their families. They sustained injuries on their leg. Both of them were injured due to high tide in the sea.

While the man was taken to the district headquarters hospital in an auto-rickshaw, the woman was shifted in an ambulance. The district administration has been informed of the matter. Lakhs of devotees have congregated in Puri for the chariot festival. The town, also known for its beach, has been witnessing huge crowd for the last few days.