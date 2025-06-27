Puri Rath Yatra 2025: Lord Jagannath Remains Behind, Balabhadra & Devi Subhadra A Little Ahead

Puri: ....And the chariots rolled, tears flowed, devotion mellowed. Irrespective of any concern for time or tide, devotees in lakhs joined hands to pull the chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra. The three chariots have stopped midway on the day and chariot pulling will resume on Saturday morning at 9 am.

What began with pomp and fervour since early in the morning of Friday with Mangala Alati and Abakasa Nitee, touched a crescendo by afternoon, when all formalities got going, one after another. Impatient devotees had their Lord to themselves, their gaze fixed and their heart filled with emotions.

Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra rolls on the Grand Road in Puri (ETV Bharat)

The pahandi (ceremonial procession) though delayed by a few minutes, ended on time with all the three deities and Lord Sudarshan reaching the chariots. While the elder Sibling Duo was brought with the usual pull and push of servitors, Sister Subhadra was carried swiftly by the sevayats till she sat atop her Darpadalana chariot.

Followed by Lords MadanMohana and and Rama Krushna, Puri King Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb was ushered in a Palinki - a carrier used by the royalty, and went up the chariots to complete the formalities as the first devotee of the Lords. As is the ritual, he swept the chariot floors with a gold broom as servitors sprinkled sandalwood water. He offered prayers too and left the venue, making way for the rolling of chariots. Jagatguru Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati also reached the chariots to offer his reverence.

Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb conducting Chhera Pahanra (SJTA)

With the charamala - the make shift climbers for the chariots- loosened, ropes were tightened and road cleared for the rolling process to begin.

Among the dignitaries who first touched the chariot ropes were Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, CM Mohan Majhi and Deputy CMs Pravati Parida and KV Singhdeo, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan and a few cabinet ministers.

Seer Jagatguru Nischalananda Saraswati offers prayers to the lords on the chariot (SJTA)

First to roll was the Taladhwaja, the chariot of Lord Balabhadra amid the shouts of the Dahuka, the charioteer, and the rhythm of bells and Hari Bol chants. The second to follow was Devadalana, the chariot of Devi Subhadra with ease and and last to join the queue was the chariot of Lord of the Universe, Nandighosa which moved only a few yards as per tradition.

Till the time when pulling of chariots stopped for the day, Taladhwaja had stopped near Balagandi square, Darpadalana at Marichikot chhak and Nandighosa still close to the Srimandir.

Hordes of devotees, security personnel, volunteers, seers and believers held the ropes as tight as their faith on the Lord. Divinely ordained, the way usually opens up and people separate into two parts on the Grand Road to make way for the Lords to travel smooth. But today was an exception, with swelling crowd making the movement of chariots difficult.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said the chariots will roll once again tomorrow after sunrise. "Everything happens as per the wish of Lord Jagannath, so no deviation. We will once again resume chariot pulling tomorrow morning," he said.