Rath Yatra 2025: Divine Journey Incomplete Without Devotees' Dance In Costumes

Puri: The Puri Rath Yatra has several traditions associated with it including devotees dressing up as Gods and mythical characters and dancing in front of the Trinity's chariots.

The devotees dress as Lord Hanuman, Lord Shiva, Lord Krishna and other Gods and dance in front of the chariots. The devotees consider it a service. One of the devotees, dressed as Lord Hanuman said, "Lord Jagannath is Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. So I came to the Lord in the form of Lord Hanuman. I feel blessed to be dancing in front of the chariot in the form of Hanuman".

A devotee dressed as Mahari (ETV Bharat)

Similarly, a devotee dressed as Gandharva said people are not well aware of the celestial form. Gandharva is a celestial being, specifically a divine musician, singer, and dancer. He said dancing in front of the chariots dressed as Gandharva is a means to make people aware of a vital aspect of Hinduism. The devotees also dress as Lord Shiva and perform the God's dance of rage. Balram Das, a devotee said he has been dancing for many years in the form of Lord Krishna in Mayur Chuliya costume.

Besides, artistes and devotees also perform different classical and traditional dances in front of the chariots including Mahari, Odissi and Gotipua.

A devotee dressed as Lord Hanuman (ETV Bharat)

Mahari is a ritualistic dance form from the eastern Indian state of Odisha that used to be performed at the temple of Lord Jagannath at Puri by devadasi dancers called Mahari. Following the abolition of the devadasi system, the dance has been discontinued at the Jagannatha Temple but is now performed on stage at many venues.

The “Goti Pua” and “Odissi Dance “ are very attractive while being performed at the time of ceremonial procession of the Lord from the temple to the chariot by the servitors during the car festival or in front of the Lord’s chariot.