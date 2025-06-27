ETV Bharat / bharat

Rath Yatra 2025: A Temple In Kendrapara Where Lord Jagannath Is Bound In Chain

It is believed the locals have kept the Lord in chain lest he escapes from the shrine at Kakatpur village.

Several beliefs are associated with Lord Jagannath and quite a few are strange
Lord Jagannath's idol at Kakatpur temple (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 27, 2025 at 2:53 PM IST

Kendrapara: Several beliefs are associated with Lord Jagannath and quite a few are strange.

A tale revolves around the Lord who is bound with iron chains at a temple in Kakatpur village in Badihi panchayat of Kendrapara district. An interesting aspect of the practice is that the chain is concealed beneath the Lord's attire away from the eyes of devotees.

Although there is no written documentation available of the practice but it is believed that Lord Jagannath came riding to the village from Champagada, where he had been staying for eighteen centuries. It is believed that the Lord was bound in a chain and taken to the bank of Gauri river where locals witnessed a glow emerging from a chariot.

The landowner of the area tried to take the chariot to Goguwa, but it did not move. Similarly, villagers of Kharibanta also tried to move it but in vain. The residents of Kakatpur, stayed near the chariot. The place was named 'Ratha Gada' after the chariot. As the news reached the king, he visited Mahaprabhu, and built a small temple at the site. Devotees believe that if they unchain the Lord, then he may leave the place.

Rath Yatra at Kakatpur village (ETV Bharat)

Rath Yatra is also celebrated in Kakatpur but here a steel chain are used to pull the chariot. The 25 feet long chain, is believed to be a century old. During the festival, the Lord is carried to the chariot and bound with a steel chain.

According to tradition and as per customary practice, on Ashadha Shukla Dashami, Lord Jagannath leaves his jewel throne and heads towards Gundicha Temple for a nine-day sojourn.

The steel chain used to pull the Lord's chariot (ETV Bharat)

Educationist Angada Kumar Nayak said for the last 18 centuries, the Lord's rituals were performed by Banamali Das. The Lord was unchained as Das performed the rituals. But one day, the Lord escaped from the shrine and Banamali found him in a forest. It is believed that the Lord asked Banamali not to reveal his exploits to anyone. However, Banamali could not keep quiet and paid for it as he was killed by a woman. It is said nobody has dared to unchain the deity since then.

The temple at Kakatpur is under Narahi Namaacharya Baya Baba Trust. Another strange tradition associated with the shrine is that Devi Subhadra does not accompany her siblings to Masi Maa temple during Rath Yatra.

