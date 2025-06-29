Puri: In an unfortunate incident, three devotees died while many sustained injuries when the darshan of Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra opened early today morning at around 4.30 am. All the injured were rushed to the district headquarters hospital where doctors declared three dead.

While the injured are being treated, the deceased have been identified as Basanti Sahoo (42) Khorda, Prem Kanta Mohanty (78) Nayapalli Bhubaneswar, and Prabhati Das (52), from Athantar Balipatna.

The injured (ETV Bharat)

Though the CDMO B Akshaya Satapathy said two deaths and 10 people injured, additional SP Sushil Mishra stated the casualty number as 3.

Blaming the incident on mismanagement, the relatives of the deceased vented their ire on administration and police, as they alleged not one person was available to help. "Not one police was present and not even one ambulance could come to rescue those injured, I had to carry my wife in my own car after negotiating my way through the crowd for one hour, " said Sanjib Kumar Naik from Paradip. He also alleged that no arrangements were made for over 30000 people who had gathered at the Saradha Bali, nor was a single police available. "My wife is senseless and I am carrying my wife to Bhubaneswar Capital Hospital," he said venting his anger.

Rath Yatra 2025: 3 dead, Many Injured In Stampede On Chariots Near Gundicha Temple In Puri (ETV Bharat)

Akhaya Maharana, another devotee who carried many patients to hospital by a toto in the absence of an ambulance said, absolute disaster by the government, no arrangements, no security. Once the pahada opened from the chariots, it was chaos and people ran over each other," he said.

Additional SP Puri Sushil Mishra (ETV Bharat)

Sasmita Swain said she and her family waited all night to witness the first darshan. "Once people got to know the chariots were opened for darshan, around 2000 people suddenly crowded the area. The polythenes which devotees had laid to sleep or sit at the temple proved dangerous as feet slipped. But none cared, those sitting in the office room said they are from the trust and are not responsible for the law and order situation. It is pathetic," said another.

The CDMO B Akshaya Satapathy (ETV Bharat)

Injured Aswasana, who was in Subhadra chariot, was the victim of immediate rush and as she fell down, people stamped her feet in a way that she sustained a fracture. Neither police, nor ambulance, not even anyone from district administration was present at the site. "This is mismanagement of the administration. We had to come to the hospital on our own," she alleged. Every family member of hers has been injured.

Police officer on Rath Yatra duty Jitendra Dehuri, while noting down post mortem details confirmed three dead bodies being sent for the process.

District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain and Puri SP Vineet Agrawal (ETV Bharat)

Reaching the spot District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain and Puri SP Vineet Agrawal said the situation is stable and under control. "Three persons have died and the injured are being treated at the DHH. People are now having darshan peacefully," the SP stated. "Crowd density grew in the early hours and that led to the situation. Six patients who were critical are doing well," the collector stated.

On the allegations that no police official available to help, the SP maintained that police deployment was in place at Saradha Bali, the space in front of the Gundicha temple where the chariots are currently stationed.

The deities will be carried inside the Gundicha temple after the rituals get over.