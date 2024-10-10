A Final Salute: Nation In Grieving As Ratan Tata's Last Journey Begins, Flags Kept Half-Mast

Mumbai: The mortal remains of legendary industrialist Ratan Tata were taken from his residence on Thursday morning in a hearse adorned with white flowers, heading to the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai for public tributes. Before the hearse departed, the Mumbai police band performed a tribute in his honour.

Ratan Tata, the revered industrialist credited with transforming the Tata Group into a global powerhouse, passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday night at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. His death has prompted an outpouring of condolences from across the nation.

From early Thursday morning, people from various sectors gathered outside Tata's residence to pay their respects. Notably, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was among the first to arrive.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other prominent figures, including industrialist Mukesh Ambani, rushed to the hospital upon hearing the news.

The state government has announced a day of mourning, with flags on government buildings flown at half0mast in honour of Tata. His mortal remains will be displayed at the National Centre for Performing Arts in Mumbai from 10 am to 3.30 pm, allowing the public to pay their last respects.

The mortal remains of Ratan Tata will begin their final journey at 4 PM to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium on Dr E Moses Road for the last rites. Chief Minister Sginde confirmed that Tata will receive a state funeral in recognition of his significant contributions to the nation.