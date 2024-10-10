ETV Bharat / bharat

Ratan Tata To Be Cremated, A Departure From Parsi Customs

Hyderabad: Ratan Tata, business tycoon and scion of the Tata family passed away at 86 at a hospital, where he was admitted with age-related ailments.

His last rites will be performed as per the rituals of the Parsi community but unlike the traditional customs, his mortal remains will be cremated at the electric crematorium in Worli in Mumbai.

Tata will be accorded a state funeral with full honours which means that the cremation will be concluded by a gun salute by the state. His body has been taken to his residence in Colaba, where his family members and close friends will pay their last tribute. In the afternoon, his body will be brought to the National Centre for Performing Arts for the common people to pay their final respects.

The final rituals of the Parsis are a host of ceremonies that are held for disposing of the deceased. These rituals are aimed at honoring the deceased while emphasising on spiritual purity and the cycle of life.

The three-step preparations:

1. Separation: The deceased is kept in a separate room to prevent spiritual impurity.

2. Purification: Family members perform ritual ablutions.