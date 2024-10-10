'A Person Who Never Hurt Others', The Way Ratan Tata Wanted To Be Remembered

New Delhi: Ratan Naval Tata, the chairman emeritus of India's largest conglomerate Tata Group, died at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on October 9. In interviews and conversations, the octogenarian used to say he wanted to be remembered as a person who acted in the best interest of the business. In a conversation organised by the Ladies Study Group of the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata in 2014, Tata said, "I would like to be remembered as a person who never hurt others and acted in the best interest of the business".

Revered for his humility and 'not to be in the limelight' attitude, the business doyen was also admired for his philanthropic activities apart from being widely regarded for his business acumen and visionary leadership, according to his profile on the Tata Sons website. In February 2018, Tata was heard telling Suhel Seth on a private channel, "I would like to be remembered as a person who brought about change. Nothing more, nothing less...'.

Earlier this week, Tata was admitted to the hospital with age-related ailments and was later shifted to the ICU after his condition deteriorated. Amid reports of his ill health, the business tycoon had clarified that he was undergoing regular medical check-ups.

He took over as Chairman of the Tata Group in 1991 and took the conglomerate, founded by his great-grandfather nearly a century ago, to the global arena. Though he was no longer involved in the day-to-day operations of the group, the leadership often turned to him for major decisions.

A proactive netizen, Tata had around 10.3 million followers on Instagram but followed only two handles-- Small Animal Hospital, Mumbai and Tata Trusts. On X, he followed seven people including Anand Mahindra, PM Narendra Modi, Barack Obama and Small Animal Hospital, Mumbai despite having 13.3 million followers.