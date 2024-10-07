ETV Bharat / bharat

Undergoing Check-Ups for Age-Related Medical Condition, No Cause for Concern: Ratan Tata

Rata Tata addressed rumours about his health, confirming he is undergoing routine check-ups and urging against spreading misinformation.

By PTI

Rata Tata addressed rumours about his health, confirming he is undergoing routine check-ups and urging against spreading misinformation.
Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata (IANS)

New Delhi: Veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata on Monday said there is no cause for concern regarding his health and he is undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions.

Terming "rumour" reports of his hospitalisation in a Mumbai hospital, in a post on social media platform X, 86-year-old Tata said, "these claims are unfounded".

"I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age-related medical conditions," he asserted. "There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits," he said, requesting the public and media to refrain from "spreading misinformation".

RATAN TATA IN HOSPITALTATA SONS CHAIRMAN HOSPITALISEDRATAN TATA HEALTH UPDATES

