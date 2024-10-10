Ratan Tata: Top 10 Quotes By India's Most Humble Business Tycoon

Hyderabad: The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata (86) passed away on Wednesday at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Tata was in a critical condition and was under intensive care. Tata had said on Monday that he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age and related medical conditions.
After receiving the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in 2000, he received the Padma Vibhushan in 2008, the second highest civilian honour in India. His mortal remains is being kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 4 pm and his last rites will be performed in Worli area of Mumbai later in the day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the business tycoon’s legacy, praising his leadership and compassion. In a heartfelt message, the PM tweeted: “Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul, and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness, and unwavering commitment to making our society better.”
Paying a tribute to his empathetic and philanthropic soul, here are the top 10 quotes by the business tycoon, who believed in simplicity and goodness for all.
- "Ups and downs in life are very important to keep us going because a straight line even in an ECG means we are not alive."
- "One day you will realize that material things mean nothing. All that matters is the well-being of the people you love."
- "The best leaders are those most interested in surrounding themselves with assistants and associates smarter than they are."
- "I don't believe in work-life balance. I believe in work-life integration. Make your work and life meaningful and fulfilling, and they will complement each other."
- "The biggest risk is not taking any risk. In a world that is changing quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks."
- "Be persistent and resilient in the face of challenges, for they are the building blocks of success."
- "Never underestimate the power of kindness, empathy, and compassion in your interactions with others."
- "You may not always have a comfortable life, and you may not always be able to solve all the world's problems, but don't ever underestimate the importance you can have, because history has shown us that courage can be contagious, and hope can take on a life of its own."
- "Leadership is about taking responsibility, not making excuses."
- “Don't wait for opportunities to come to you, create your own opportunities.”
To honor the late industrialist, the Maharashtra government declared October 10 as a state mourning day. Ratan Tata will be accorded a state funeral, said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. All national flags across official buildings will fly at half mast, the CM said. The state has also cancelled all government events in Mumbai.