Ratan Tata: Top 10 Quotes By India's Most Humble Business Tycoon

Hyderabad: The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata (86) passed away on Wednesday at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Tata was in a critical condition and was under intensive care. Tata had said on Monday that he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age and related medical conditions.

After receiving the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in 2000, he received the Padma Vibhushan in 2008, the second highest civilian honour in India. His mortal remains is being kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 4 pm and his last rites will be performed in Worli area of Mumbai later in the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the business tycoon’s legacy, praising his leadership and compassion. In a heartfelt message, the PM tweeted: “Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul, and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness, and unwavering commitment to making our society better.”