Noel Tata Appointed As New Tata Trust Chairman

Mumbai: As the Tata Trust board meeting began on Friday to discuss the group's succession plans after the demise of Ratan Naval Tata, reports surfaced that Noel Tata is likely to be appointed as the new Chairman of Tata Trust. However, an official confirmation was still awaited. Ratan Tata, the former Tata Group Chairman, passed away on October 9 aged 86.

The board meeting went underway in the financial capital to discuss the crucial succession plans. The trust deeds provide clear guidance on the appointment of the Trust Chairperson, paving the way for the key leadership transition.

As vice-chairman of Tata Steel and Titan, Noel has been instrumental in the conglomerate's growth since joining the Tata Group in the early 2000s. Earlier this year, Noel Tata's three children — Leah, Maya and Neville — were appointed as trustees in multiple trusts associated with the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.

Leah is currently vice president at The Indian Hotels while Maya is associated with Tata Capital. Neville is involved in Trent and the leadership team at Star Bazaar. Tata Trusts is the umbrella body that manages the functions of all 14 Tata Trusts.