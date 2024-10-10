Ratan Tata Death: Delhi CM Atishi, AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal Condole Demise Of Business Tycoon

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the death of Ratan Tata (86), chairman emeritus of one of India's biggest conglomerates, Tata Sons. Taking to his official X account, Kejriwal said that India has lost its true “Ratan” who turned the impossible into the possible.

Kejriwal tweeted: India has lost its true “Ratan” who turned the impossible into the possible. Ratan Tata’s legacy will remain a beacon of inspiration for generations to come. Delhi CM Atishi too expressed grief and said that she was saddened to hear the news of business tycoon, Ratan Tata's death.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Ratan Tata ji. He exemplified ethical leadership, always placing the welfare of the country and its people above all else. His kindness, humility, and passion for making a difference will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come," her post on X said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) paid tribute to industrialist Ratan Tata in a post on X. "Om Shanti. The demise of the country's famous industrialist Ratan Tata ji is a very sad moment for the country. May God give him a place in his feet," the post said.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj, condoling the death said that there are very few people who can wear many hats. "Ratan Tata was not only a successful industrialist but a man of values. People remember him to be an ethical and honest man. This is a loss for the entire country," he said.

What is ironic is that just three days ago on Monday, the industrialist in a social media post had dismissed speculation surrounding his health and had said he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, late on Wednesday night, announced the death of Mr Tata.

"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," Chandrasekaran's statement said.