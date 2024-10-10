Ratan Tata to Be Accorded State Funeral: Maharashtra CM

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said industrialist Ratan Tata will be accorded a state funeral. Tata, 86, died at a Mumbai hospital earlier in the night.

In a post on X, Shinde said Tata was a unique blend of morality and entrepreneurship. He was a living legend who successfully helmed the 150-year-old Tata group, the CM added.

Ratan ji Tata's mortal remains will be accorded a state funeral, Shinde said.

Talking to reporters, Shinde said Tata's relatives have informed that his mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for people to pay respect. Describing Tata as the pride of the country, Shinde said he will always be an inspiration to the next generation of entrepreneurs.

The resoluteness he displayed during the 26/11 terror attack will always be remembered, the chief minister said. The Tata Group's Taj Hotel at Colaba was one of the targets of terrorists during the November 2008 attack.

Ratan Tata's death was a loss for the country and Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said late Wednesday night while describing the veteran industrialist as the epitome of generosity, humanity and faith.

In a statement, Fadnavis said Tata was known to the world as a successful industrialist, but he was also an icon whose contribution transcended to several social areas. His work in the areas of education, rural development, malnourishment and health was remarkable, the BJP leader said.

Tata's compassion was visible through the work done by the Tata Trust for cancer patients or the establishment of a hospital for animals, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he was deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of the legendary industrialist and philanthropist. "Apart from his invaluable contribution as an industrialist, he leaves behind a legacy of benevolence and compassion, underlined by his immense love for his country," Pawar said.

With the passing away of Ratan Tata, not just India but humanity has lost a compassionate leader and such fine souls are rare, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said on Thursday.

"I will always remember him, not just for his commitment to business and philanthropy, or only for his compassion for animals, but also his humility that I witnessed every time I met him. Such fine souls are rare. May god give peace to his soul," Thackeray said in a post on X.