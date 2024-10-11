ETV Bharat / bharat

Ratan Tata's Valuable Gifts To Tirumala Tirupati Devotees

Tirupati: Noted industrialist Ratan Tata was a devotee of Srivari, with a special connection with Tirumala and Tirupati, where hundreds and thousands of devotees flock every day. His valuable gifts to the devotees are a significant contribution to their comfort and well-being.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) provides free technical support to the temple’s management trust, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), to run key facilities and services.

The tech giant took the lead in taking the temple services online, and the agreement to provide free software services to the shrine is a milestone. The dream project was realised during the tenure of Executive Officer (EO) Sambasiva Rao and following the initiative by the then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Through this, TCS provides the necessary software services and employees to TTD.

The TCS has been providing many software services like ticket issuance, room allotment, cash receipt and payment online, and current booking for eight years. All these services are valued at around Rs. 12 crores per year.