Ratan Tata's Valuable Gifts To Tirumala Tirupati Devotees

He was a devotee of Srivari with a special connection with Tirumala and Tirupati

Collage of services started by Ratan Tata at Tirumala Tirupati
Collage of services started by Ratan Tata at Tirumala Tirupati (ETV Bharat)

Tirupati: Noted industrialist Ratan Tata was a devotee of Srivari, with a special connection with Tirumala and Tirupati, where hundreds and thousands of devotees flock every day. His valuable gifts to the devotees are a significant contribution to their comfort and well-being.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) provides free technical support to the temple’s management trust, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), to run key facilities and services.

The tech giant took the lead in taking the temple services online, and the agreement to provide free software services to the shrine is a milestone. The dream project was realised during the tenure of Executive Officer (EO) Sambasiva Rao and following the initiative by the then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Through this, TCS provides the necessary software services and employees to TTD.

The TCS has been providing many software services like ticket issuance, room allotment, cash receipt and payment online, and current booking for eight years. All these services are valued at around Rs. 12 crores per year.

In 2018, Ratan Tata visited Sri Varanasi during Nijapada Darshan Seva along with the Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran and others. Following the visit, the Tata Trust started medical services for poor people suffering from cancer.

The Tata Trust was allotted 25 acres of land on which the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research Center (SVCAR) was set up for Rs. 250 crores.

The hospitals are part of the cancer hospitals initiative under which Tata Trust has already started cancer hospitals in five places in the country for Rs. 1800 crores.

On August 31, 2018, Ratan Tata performed Bhumi Puja along with CM Chandrababu Naidu for SVCAR.

TAGGED:

GIFT TO TTD DEVOTEES RATAN TATA GIFTS TO TTD

