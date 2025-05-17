Operation Sindoor: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says World Listens Only When You Have Power

Jaipur: RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that India does not hate anyone, but the world listens to the language of love and welfare only when you have power. "This is the nature of the world which cannot be changed, so for the welfare of the world, we need to be powerful and the world has seen our strength," he said.

Addressing a meeting organized at Ravinath Ashram in Harmara during his visit to Jaipur, RSS chief Bhagwat spoke on 'Operation Sindoor' and, without naming Pakistan, he said that India does not have enmity with anyone, but if anyone dares, it will not hesitate to teach a lesson. He stressed that India has always helped others and that the spirit of cooperation is part of our behaviour. India is in the role of an elder brother for many countries, he pointed out.

The RSS chief said that we have to guide the smaller nations and, they have to be taken forward on the path of progress. This is the real duty of the elder brother, he said, adding that India has always helped other countries, no matter what the circumstances have been. Without naming any country, he said that some countries move in the opposite direction, yet we do not shy away from helping anyone. Sometimes, circumstances become opposite, but India's nature has been one of cooperation and compassion, he said.

Show of strength is necessary: ​​The Sangh chief said that a weak person or nation cannot do anything, so the display of power in the world is necessary, but this show should be with the spirit of policy and cooperation. He appealed to the people to give good values ​​to their children and steer them into the company of saints because saints and mahatmas are always full of energy and we can get knowledge and inspiration from them.

A large number of Sangh volunteers and saints were present during the program at Ravinath Ashram. After the program, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat left for Pushkar from Jaipur. Earlier, during the program, when soldiers were mentioned in patriotic songs, the Sangh chief sitting on the stage himself expressed respect by clapping.

Bhagwat will go to Pushkar: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will come to the pilgrimage city of Pushkar in the evening. He will attend a wedding ceremony organized at a resort in Gana Kheda village here. Tight security arrangements have also been made for his visit. Various police and administrative officials including Ajmer District Superintendent of Police Vandita Rana discussed and prepared a security strategy.