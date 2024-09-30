Rashtriya Sahari Digital Mission To Give Push To States, UTs To Complete Urban Projects

New Delhi: Being aware of the fact that several states across India have not been able to achieve the target of fulfilling the urban development projects on time, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has initiated Rashtriya Sahari Digital Mission to coordinate with all the states on different projects on real-time basis.
Disclosing this here, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Manohar Lal told ETV Bharat that the mission will maintain real-time updates of all projects related to the Housing and Urban Affairs ministry.
"Rashtriya Sahari Digital Mission will coordinate with all states on different urban projects,” said Manohar Lal. He also informed about the achievements and initiatives undertaken by his ministry in the first 100 days of the Narendra Modi 3.0 government.
He said that the government is also working on enhancing the availability of transport in urban areas. "Within 100 days of the Government, three metro projects worth Rs 31,000 crores have been approved. These consist of Bengaluru Metro Phase-3, Thane Internal Ring Road Metro Projects and Southward extension of the Pune Metro Rail Project,: he said.
Pune, Thane, and Bengaluru metro projects worth approximately Rs 31,000 crore have been approved by the Cabinet. The date of foundation laying ceremony will be finalised soon, Manohar Lal said.
He said that the Government is working towards the provision of a reliable, safe, comfortable and modern state-of-the-art transport system to its growing urban population.
"To this effect, continued expansion of the Metro/RRTS network has been recognised as a vital step for the economic growth of the city. In the year 2014, our Metro network was 248 km in five cities. In the last 10 years, 750 km of metro line has been operationalised which is a record in itself and the metro network has now reached 23 cities.
"With an operational metro network of 978 km in 23 cities and under construction length of 985 km, India has the third largest metro rail network in the world with a ridership of over 10 million per day. In the coming years, our metro network will be the second largest in the world. In 2024, the budgetary allocation has increased to Rs 25,000 crore, four times increase since 2014," Manohar Lal said.
He said that to fulfil the basic necessity of houses, the Union Cabinet resolved to provide assistance to three crore additional rural and urban households for the construction of houses.
Manohar Lal said that in pursuance of the Prime Minister’s vision, PMAY-U 2.0, with an investment of Rs 10 lakh crore, will address the housing needs of one crore families, ensuring that every citizen leads a better quality of life.
"Families belonging to EWS/LIG/Middle Income Group (MIG) segments having no pucca house anywhere in the country are eligible to purchase or construct a house under PMAY-U 2.0," he said.
Emphasising the importance of water, Manohar Lal said that his Government is focusing on recycling and processing of water along with reuse in both rural and urban areas.
"In the first 100 days a new scheme Jal Hi AMRIT has been approved," he said. "Under this initiative, it is envisaged to incentivise states & UTs to manage the used water (sewage) treatment plants (UWTPs/STPs) efficiently for ensuring recyclable good quality treated water. ULBs and parastatal agencies are in the process of nominating the STPs from their respective states," he said.
He also informed that under AMRUT 2.0, as part of 100 days achievement 68 projects worth Rs 3020 crore and 41 projects worth Rs 3,805 crores totalling 6,825 crores in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadar & Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan & Uttar Pradesh will be done.
Referring to the Swachh Bharat Mission and Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign, Manohar Lal said that around 7.5 Lakhs Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) have been registered on the portals and around 86% CTUs have already been cleaned.