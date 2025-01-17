ETV Bharat / bharat

Rare Surgery At Hyderabad Hospital Saves 3-Day-Old Baby With Diaphragmatic Defect

A team of doctors who conducted the rare surgery on the newborn baby ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Doctors at Little Star Children's Hospital here claimed to have achieved a remarkable feat by successfully performing a rare life-saving surgery on a newborn, who had a severe diaphragmatic defect.

The baby, born to an NRI couple from Hyderabad living in Saudi Arabia, was diagnosed with a rare condition called diaphragmatic hernia, in which the diaphragm is formed improperly. The patient also remains at risk of dislocation of internal organs such as the intestines, liver, and kidneys towards the chest cavity.

Experts said the condition is present in one in every 10,000 births and is a life-threatening situation for newborns.

According to the hospital spokesperson, the complex surgery was conducted last month and took more than four hours as it involved making small incisions in the baby's chest.