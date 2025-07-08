ETV Bharat / bharat

Rare Golden Turtle Found In Assam, A New Attraction At State Zoo

Locals spotted the golden turtle near Kapili River banks on Sunday night and Kampur forest officers shifted it to Assam State Zoo yesterday.

Rare Golden Turtle Found In Assam, A New Attraction At State Zoo
Golden turtle commonly known as Indian Flap Shell Turtle (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 8, 2025 at 12:25 PM IST

Updated : July 8, 2025 at 12:35 PM IST

2 Min Read

Nagaon: A new guest, a rare yellow coloured turtle, in Assam State Zoo-cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati is drawing a crowd of enthusiastic viewers amid the ongoing summer vacation in schools.

The rare turtle, scientifically known as Lissemys punctata and commonly referred to as the Indian Flap Shell Turtle, was rescued from the banks of the Kapili River near Changsoki village in Kampur of Nagaon district. The turtle, notable for its unique yellow coloration, was spotted by local residents on Sunday night, who immediately informed the Kampur forest department.

Rare Golden Turtle Found In Assam, A New Attraction At State Zoo
Assam State Zoo (ETV Bharat)

Acting swiftly, a team led by forest officer Shamim Akhtar reached the village during the night and safely secured the turtle. Officer Akhtar said, “This species is extremely rare in Assam and its conservation is crucial.”

Recognising the ecological importance of the discovery, the forest department transferred the turtle to the Assam State Zoo on Monday evening. The zoo authorities have placed the turtle in a protected environment suited to its needs.

Zoo officials believe the turtle will serve not only as a new attraction for visitors but also as a powerful tool to raise awareness about wildlife conservation and biodiversity. “Such rare findings highlight the richness of our natural ecosystems and the importance of preserving them,” a zoo spokesperson said.

Rare Golden Turtle Found In Assam, A New Attraction At State Zoo
Forest department staff rescued the turtle (ETV Bharat)

The rescue and safe relocation of the rare turtle is being hailed as a significant step toward wildlife conservation efforts in the region.

The yellow colour of the shell is caused by a genetic mutation called chromatic leucism that changes its pigmentation and is considered to be extremely rare.

In Feng Shui and Vastu Shastra, golden turtle figurine is believed to usher in good luck, prosperity and positive energy to the place where it is placed.

Read more

  1. 18 Anacondas Born In A Week: Nandankanan Zoo Celebrates Rare Breeding Success
  2. Bengal Safari Park Gets 18 New Guests From Alipore Zoo

Nagaon: A new guest, a rare yellow coloured turtle, in Assam State Zoo-cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati is drawing a crowd of enthusiastic viewers amid the ongoing summer vacation in schools.

The rare turtle, scientifically known as Lissemys punctata and commonly referred to as the Indian Flap Shell Turtle, was rescued from the banks of the Kapili River near Changsoki village in Kampur of Nagaon district. The turtle, notable for its unique yellow coloration, was spotted by local residents on Sunday night, who immediately informed the Kampur forest department.

Rare Golden Turtle Found In Assam, A New Attraction At State Zoo
Assam State Zoo (ETV Bharat)

Acting swiftly, a team led by forest officer Shamim Akhtar reached the village during the night and safely secured the turtle. Officer Akhtar said, “This species is extremely rare in Assam and its conservation is crucial.”

Recognising the ecological importance of the discovery, the forest department transferred the turtle to the Assam State Zoo on Monday evening. The zoo authorities have placed the turtle in a protected environment suited to its needs.

Zoo officials believe the turtle will serve not only as a new attraction for visitors but also as a powerful tool to raise awareness about wildlife conservation and biodiversity. “Such rare findings highlight the richness of our natural ecosystems and the importance of preserving them,” a zoo spokesperson said.

Rare Golden Turtle Found In Assam, A New Attraction At State Zoo
Forest department staff rescued the turtle (ETV Bharat)

The rescue and safe relocation of the rare turtle is being hailed as a significant step toward wildlife conservation efforts in the region.

The yellow colour of the shell is caused by a genetic mutation called chromatic leucism that changes its pigmentation and is considered to be extremely rare.

In Feng Shui and Vastu Shastra, golden turtle figurine is believed to usher in good luck, prosperity and positive energy to the place where it is placed.

Read more

  1. 18 Anacondas Born In A Week: Nandankanan Zoo Celebrates Rare Breeding Success
  2. Bengal Safari Park Gets 18 New Guests From Alipore Zoo
Last Updated : July 8, 2025 at 12:35 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RARE GOLDEN TURTLE FOUND IN ASSAMGOLDEN TURTLEASSAM STATE ZOORARE GOLDEN TURTLE AT ASSAM ZOO

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.