Rare Golden Turtle Found In Assam, A New Attraction At State Zoo

Nagaon: A new guest, a rare yellow coloured turtle, in Assam State Zoo-cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati is drawing a crowd of enthusiastic viewers amid the ongoing summer vacation in schools.

The rare turtle, scientifically known as Lissemys punctata and commonly referred to as the Indian Flap Shell Turtle, was rescued from the banks of the Kapili River near Changsoki village in Kampur of Nagaon district. The turtle, notable for its unique yellow coloration, was spotted by local residents on Sunday night, who immediately informed the Kampur forest department.

Assam State Zoo (ETV Bharat)

Acting swiftly, a team led by forest officer Shamim Akhtar reached the village during the night and safely secured the turtle. Officer Akhtar said, “This species is extremely rare in Assam and its conservation is crucial.”

Recognising the ecological importance of the discovery, the forest department transferred the turtle to the Assam State Zoo on Monday evening. The zoo authorities have placed the turtle in a protected environment suited to its needs.

Zoo officials believe the turtle will serve not only as a new attraction for visitors but also as a powerful tool to raise awareness about wildlife conservation and biodiversity. “Such rare findings highlight the richness of our natural ecosystems and the importance of preserving them,” a zoo spokesperson said.

Forest department staff rescued the turtle (ETV Bharat)

The rescue and safe relocation of the rare turtle is being hailed as a significant step toward wildlife conservation efforts in the region.

The yellow colour of the shell is caused by a genetic mutation called chromatic leucism that changes its pigmentation and is considered to be extremely rare.

In Feng Shui and Vastu Shastra, golden turtle figurine is believed to usher in good luck, prosperity and positive energy to the place where it is placed.