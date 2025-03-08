Rare Animal Spotted At Nuguru Sanctuary Of Telangana's Mulugu

Hyderabad: Forest department officials spotted a rare animal in the Nuguru Sanctuary on the border of Telangana-Chhattisgarh states on Saturday.

A fire broke out in the forest about a km from the Palemvari medium-sized reservoir in Venkatapuram Mandal of the Mulugu district, and section officer Devaiah, FBOs Pranavi and Sarala, along with the base camp team, were on their way to douse it.

They noticed the animal stuck in a poacher's trap. When the team approached for rescue, the animal tried to counterattack. However, the team successfully rescued it and released it back to the sanctuary.

Range officer Vamsi Krishna said this animal is a Honey Badger, found in Africa, Southwest Asia and the Indian subcontinent. It is also called a rattle and a honey dog. This is the first time such an animal has been spotted in the area.

"It is a carnivore and eats larvae from honey vines. It can even bravely face wild animals like tigers and leopards due to its strong teeth, sharp claws and a body structure that can move anywhere. It has been listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, providing the creature the highest level of protection. This honey badger is 55 to 77 centimeters long and weighs about 16 kg. The skin of this animal, which resembles a bear, is elastic and stretches back and forth," he added.