Gurugram Police Issue Rs 15,500 Fine On Thar Carrying Rapper Badshah To Music Concert

Gurugram: The traffic police imposed a fine of ₹15,500 on a Mahindra Thar in which rapper Badshah was travelling to attend a concert by singer Karan Aujla at Gurugram on Sunday evening.

Officials aware of the matter on Tuesday said the Thar was issued the challan for wrong side driving. The vehicle is registered in the name of a youth from Panipat. The video of the vehicle being driven on the wrong side of the road has gone viral on social media.

Gurugram Police's action on wrong side driving

After people raised objection on the Thar being driven on the wrong side of the road, Gurugram Police swung into action and issued the challan. A user wrote on social media X, "3 vehicles of Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's convoy are going on the wrong side towards Area Mall and bouncers are also misbehaving with people, but Gurugram police is sleeping." In response to this tweet of the user, Gurugram Police wrote that action has been taken against the vehicles and challan issued.

In November, an explosion occurred outside a night club owned by Badshah in Sector 26 in Chandigarh. There were some minor damages but no casualties were reported, police has said. It was learnt that at around 3 am, two unidentified suspects came on a motorbike and threw two country-made bombs outside two clubs, Seville Club and adjoining De'orra Club and a restaurant. One of the clubs is owned by Badshah. The suspects fled after the incident. Police said the blast shattered several window panes of the two clubs and a restaurant but fortunately nobody suffered any injury.