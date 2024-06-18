Rapid Rail Transit System to Provide Hustle Free Commuting from Delhi to Meerut by June 2025

New Delhi: Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) will provide smooth and hustle-free commuting to lakhs of travellers by June next year after the full functioning of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) officials said here on Tuesday.

According to the NCRTC officials, at present 34 km long section out of a total 82 km long corridor is operational for commuters with eight stations, the rest of the stretch is under progress.

The foundation stone for this corridor was laid on March 8, 2019, and the stipulated time for completion of the work is June 2025. With five stations at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot, this section is in operation for passengers from October 21, 2023. Another 17 km long section beyond the already operational section of the corridor was inaugurated on March 6, 2024, for passenger operation, the NCRTC officials informed.

"NCRTC is strategically providing interoperability between all three priority corridors of Phase 1, Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat converging at Sarai Kale Khan RRTS Station. There is no need to change the train while moving from one corridor to another. Interoperability allows the train coming from one line/direction to go to other lines/directions," said Puneet Vats, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), NCRTC.

This multi-modal integration of the public transport system will create a vast network of networks that will provide better ridership and long-term sustainability, required for such highly capital-intensive projects, NCRTC officials said.

"To ensure a hassle-free commute experience, NCRTC is providing various ticketing options to commuters like ticketing through Ticket Office Machines (TOMs) and ticket counters, UPI-enabled ticket vending machines, generating a digital QR code through NCRTC's mobile app - RRTS Connect and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC)," the CPRO added.

As per NCRTC, Meerut Metro local transport services will be provided on the RRTS network in Meerut and 13 metro stations are being constructed at a distance of 23 km in Meerut.

RRTS has a design speed of 180 km/hr and an operational speed of 160 km/hr which will initially be available every 15 minutes on the stations, Vats added.

A total of eight RRTS corridors have been identified to be developed in the National Capital Region (NCR), out of which three corridors have been prioritised to be implemented in Phase 1 corridors (383 km), Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurgram-SNB-Alwar and Delhi Panipat, the Centre said earlier.

Some Facts About RRTS: