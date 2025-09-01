Rape Victims Pitched Against A System Full Of Insensitive Stakeholders: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said at times, rape victims find themselves pitched against a system full of insensitive stakeholders and at other times, they find themselves in conflict with the procedural intricacies of the laws in place, while restoring conviction of two accused in the rape of the minor girl.

Nearly a decade ago a minor was raped several times by two accused, over a period of time, and she was silenced with life threats. When it was revealed that she was pregnant, her family ran from pillar to post seeking justice for their adolescent daughter.

Her father, withousing losing hope, fought the long and draining legal battle to bring justice for his daughter. The accused were initially convicted by the trial court and sentenced to life term, but they were acquitted from by the Patna High Court citing procedural infirmities. The father moved the apex court against the high court's judgment.

A bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma said the struggle for sensitivity towards offences against women, children and other marginalized groups passes through various phases of evolution, and added, “whereas, the end goal is most desirable, the journey is not always a pleasant one”.

Justice Sharma, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said despite the importance of procedural sanctity, it is always a matter of utter failure for the system as a whole when a culprit, that too of a heinous sexual offence, manages to walk free by entangling the victim in misapplication of procedural rules, without the knowledge of the victim and without any control of the victim.

“The present case presents one such illustration from a place called Piro, District Bhojpur, Bihar”, it said. The apex court emphasized that every instance of acquittal of an actual culprit revolts against the sense of security of the society and acts as a blot on the criminal justice system.

“Therefore, not only should no innocent face punishment for something that he has not done, but equally, no culprit should manage an acquittal on the basis of unreasonable doubts and misapplication of procedure”, said Justice Sharma, in the 35-page judgment.

The bench set aside a September 2024 verdict of the Patna High Court, which acquitted the two accused who were earlier sentenced to life term by a trial court in the case.

The apex court, while restoring a trial court verdict convicting two accused for raping a minor girl, said that it often comes across cases where loose acquittals are recorded on the basis of minor inconsistencies, contradictions and deficiencies by elevating them to the standard of reasonable doubts.

The bench noted that a reasonable doubt is one that renders the version of the prosecution as improbable, and leads the court to believe in the existence and probability of an alternate version of the facts. “It is a serious doubt which must be backed by reason. The underlying foundation of the principle of beyond reasonable doubt is that no innocent should face punishment for a crime that he has not done”, it noted.

“But a flipside of the same, of which we are conscious, is that at times, owing to a mis-application of this principle, actual culprits manage to find their way out of the clutches of law. Such misapplication of this principle, resulting in culprits walking free by taking benefit of doubt, is equally dangerous for the society”, said the bench.

The bench said in the present case, a fairly consistent and creditworthy case of the prosecution has been discarded on what could only be termed as misapplication of procedure, and added, “It takes us back to the first principle that procedure is not supposed to control justice”.

“In view of the foregoing discussion, we are of the considered view that the impugned judgment is liable to be set aside as being unsustainable. The view taken by the trial court was correct and we find no infirmity in the same. The judgment of the trial court stands restored, both on conviction and sentence. The respondent nos. 1 and 2 shall surrender before the trial court within a period of two weeks from today”, said the apex court.

The apex court noted that in the present case, even if it is believed that the age of the victim was not determined to the hilt, the trial court had concluded that the victim was aged between 12 to 15 years at the relevant point of time and thus, was a minor. “Thus, it could not be stated that the trial court had not determined the minority of the victim. It was done and, in our opinion, rightly so, on the basis of the unrebutted oral and documentary evidence”, said the apex court.

The bench noted that interestingly, the respondent neither claimed that the victim was not a minor at any point of time nor led any evidence to that effect.

The high court, while finding infirmities in the prosecution's case, said the prosecution was unable to prove the case against them.

“We find that the High Court has erred in raising a doubt where none existed, even inter-se the parties to the case. We are also of the opinion that once the minority of the victim was beyond doubt, the special protection of POCSO Act ought not to have been diluted by raising a fictitious doubt regarding the precise age of the victim”, said the bench.

The bench emphasized that for, the courts must remain alive to the socio-economic circumstances of the victims, especially those who are based in remote regions of the country. “In rural regions, discrepancies in the educational and identification documents are not unknown and, in such circumstances, the courts must be sensitive to the ground realities of the society, so as to ensure that the intent of the law is not suppressed and protections created by the legislature reach the intended persons in their right spirit”, it said.

The bench said the victim was scared to report the incident to anyone as she was threatened by the respondents, if not for the pregnancy and deterioration of health, she would not have reported either.

The bench said the testimony of the victim is fairly consistent and there is no reasonable ground to doubt the same.

The apex court noted that in 2016, a few months after Holi, the victim started feeling unwell and upon examination in July 2016, she was found to be three months pregnant. She then disclosed that she was raped by the two accused about three-four months ago. An FIR was lodged in Bhojpur district and a chargesheet was filed in the court.