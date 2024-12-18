ETV Bharat / bharat

Rape Convict Asaram Bapu Leaves For Pune Amid Tight Security

In the 17-day parole order, the Rajasthan High Court made it clear that Asaram would have to bear all expenses of travel and police protection.

A file photo of Asaram Bapu (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 9 hours ago

Jodhpur: Asaram Bapu, who is serving a life term in Jodhpur Jail, left for Pune by flight on Wednesday under the tight protection of Ratananda Police. Asaram was brought to the airport from jail in an ambulance. He will undergo treatment at Madhavbagh Ayurvedic Hospital in Pune and won't be allowed to meet anyone.

On December 15, the Rajasthan High Court granted a 17-day parole to him for the third time. Earlier, on 7 November, he was granted a 30-day parole for treatment at a private Ayurvedic hospital in Jodhpur. Before that, he was granted a seven-day parole in August for undergoing treatment in Pune.

In the parole order, the High Court made it clear that like earlier, Asaram will have to take care of the rules made for security and devotees and bear all expenses of travel and police protection. But this time, the court allowed him reprieve for reaching the airport directly from a private hospital in Jodpur where he is currently admitted instead of going to the prison back to be taken to the aerodrome.

In November, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Gujarat government on a plea by Asaram seeking bail on medical grounds.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar. Senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu, representing the petitioner, submitted that he suffered from multiple ailments, including blockages. The bench said the court would consider the matter on medical grounds since it is a POCSO case.

