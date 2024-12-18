ETV Bharat / bharat

Rape Convict Asaram Bapu Leaves For Pune Amid Tight Security

Jodhpur: Asaram Bapu, who is serving a life term in Jodhpur Jail, left for Pune by flight on Wednesday under the tight protection of Ratananda Police. Asaram was brought to the airport from jail in an ambulance. He will undergo treatment at Madhavbagh Ayurvedic Hospital in Pune and won't be allowed to meet anyone.

On December 15, the Rajasthan High Court granted a 17-day parole to him for the third time. Earlier, on 7 November, he was granted a 30-day parole for treatment at a private Ayurvedic hospital in Jodhpur. Before that, he was granted a seven-day parole in August for undergoing treatment in Pune.

In the parole order, the High Court made it clear that like earlier, Asaram will have to take care of the rules made for security and devotees and bear all expenses of travel and police protection. But this time, the court allowed him reprieve for reaching the airport directly from a private hospital in Jodpur where he is currently admitted instead of going to the prison back to be taken to the aerodrome.