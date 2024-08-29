Rape Case Registered Against Haryana's Narwana MLA Ramniwas Surjakheda

Jind: Haryana's Jind's Narwana MLA Ramniwas Surjakheda seems to be in trouble ahead of Haryana Assembly elections. In fact, a rape case has been registered against Ramniwas Surjakheda. According to the information, a woman from Punjab had lodged a complaint with the police two days ago, in which four people, including MLA Ramniwas Surjakheda, are accused. In the complaint lodged with the police, the victim has said that Narwana MLA Ramniwas Surjakheda raped her in 2021 on the pretext of giving her a job and sexually exploited her for three years.

In the case, the victim has also named three more people. The complaint of rape against the MLA created a stir in the department and due to being a high profile case, the whole matter was taken seriously. The police registered the case, but no one came to know about it. Two days later, this matter came to light when a message went viral on social media about this on Thursday. There was a stir due to the message going viral. After this, it was confirmed that the police has registered a rape case against the MLA.

SP confirmed filing of case: Ramniwas Surjakheda was elected from the Narwana Assembly segment on JJP ticket, but later he went against JJP. Recently, he resigned from JJP and hinted at joining BJP. The rape case filed against the MLA has created a stir in the state politics because on September 1, BJP is going to hold a Jan Aashirwad rally at Eklavya Stadium.

In this rally, Narwana MLA is likely to join BJP. He was also considered a strong contender for BJP's seat. Disclosing the information in connection with the case, SP Sumit Kumar said that a case has been registered against the MLA. The investigation of the case is going on and further action will be taken based on the investigation.

Ramniwas Surjakheda clarifies: Meanwhile, Ramniwas Surjakheda has given his clarification regarding the whole matter. In a post on social media he stated that some anti-social elements have filed a case against him. It is very sad that a conspiracy has been hatched to weaken him before the elections.

Surjakheda has written that he had never thought that politics would stoop to such a low level. Surjakheda has written that he is fully prepared for the ordeal. He also appealed to the authorities concerned to conduct an impartial investigation of the whole matter and said that he is always ready to cooperate with those who are probing the case.