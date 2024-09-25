ETV Bharat / bharat

Rape Case: Actor Siddique Moves SC Against Kerala HC Order Denying Anticipatory Bail

New Delhi: Malayalam film actor Siddique on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the Kerala High Court order, which rejected his anticipatory bail in a rape case.

According to the information uploaded on the apex court's website, Siddique has filed a plea in the court. On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Sidhique in a rape case against him. The High Court had said that in view of the seriousness of the accusations he was facing, his custodial interrogation was inevitable for proper investigation of the crime.

The High Court had observed that the material placed on record prima facie showed that Siddique may be involved in the crime. Siddique also resigned from his position as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), along with its 17-member executive committee, in light of the allegations.