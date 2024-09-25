ETV Bharat / bharat

Rape Case: Actor Siddique Moves SC Against Kerala HC Order Denying Anticipatory Bail

By Sumit Saxena

The case against Siddique was registered based on a complaint by an actress who accused him of raping her at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016.

New Delhi: Malayalam film actor Siddique on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the Kerala High Court order, which rejected his anticipatory bail in a rape case.

According to the information uploaded on the apex court's website, Siddique has filed a plea in the court. On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Sidhique in a rape case against him. The High Court had said that in view of the seriousness of the accusations he was facing, his custodial interrogation was inevitable for proper investigation of the crime.

The High Court had observed that the material placed on record prima facie showed that Siddique may be involved in the crime. Siddique also resigned from his position as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), along with its 17-member executive committee, in light of the allegations.

The case against Siddique was registered based on a complaint by an actress who accused him of raping her at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016.

The Justice Hema Committee, established after the 2017 actress assault case, highlighted the exploitation of women in Malayalam cinema, leading to multiple FIRs being registered against high-profile actors and directors. Other actors implicated in sexual assault cases include Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, and Maniyanpilla Raju.

