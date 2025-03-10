Ranya Rao Case: DRI Has Not Communicated To State Government About It, Says Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has not communicated to the State Government any information about the gold smuggling case involving actress Ranya Rao.

Responding to a question by BJP MLA Sunil Kumar on the Ranya Rao case in the Karnataka Assembly during the Zero Hour, the Home Minister said the DRI which has arrested the actress has so far not shared any information with the State Government including the information about it handing over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.

"We know what the media has been publishing about the case," he said. "The matter is being handled by the Centre. The DRI doesn't come under us (the State Government). The administration of internal airports also doesn't come under us," he said.

Further, he said whenever a case is handed over to CBI, normally the permission of the state concerned is sought. "But so far no permission has been sought (in this case)," he added. On the alleged links of two state's ministers with the actress, Parameshwara said the CBI has to reveal about it.

However, the State Government will look into the allegations regarding the lapses on the part of the state police who are said to have extended protocol privileges (to the actress), he added.