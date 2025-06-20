Ranthambore’s Iconic Tigress Arrowhead Dies After Battle With Brain Tumour

Sawai Madhopur: Tigress Arrowhead (T-84), one of the iconic big cats of Ranthambore National Park, passed away on Thursday after battling a brain tumour for a long time, leaving behind ten cubs and a grieving wildlife community.
During tracking in zone number two of Ranthambore in Rajasthan, forest workers found her body. “Our team took the body to Rajbagh forest post, where the medical board conducted the postmortem. After this, the body was cremated,” said officials.
The tigress was famous and a main centre of attraction for tourists visiting Ranthambore, but she had become physically weak due to illness, they said.
Arrowhead's death caused a wave of mourning among the wildlife lovers, forest officials and employees of the Ranthambore area, and they considered it a sad day in wildlife history.
Field Director Anup KR said that Arrowhead was among the famous tigresses of Ranthambore who played an important role in populating the place with tigers. “Arrowhead used to roam in Ranthambore's main zones, numbers 2-3-4 and 5. She especially lived around Naal Valley and Rajbagh Lake. This famous tigress belonged to the lineage of Machli,” he said.
Machli's daughter, Tigress (T19), was Krishna's daughter, while Arrowhead's father was the star male tiger (T28).
10 cubs were born four times.
Arrowhead gave birth to 10 cubs in four litters. In 2018, she gave birth to two cubs for the first time, but they did not survive. In 2019, she gave birth to two female cubs—T124 Riddhi and T125 Siddhi—in Ranthambore.
“In 2021, she again gave birth to three cubs, who were either killed or disappeared after a few days and have yet to be traced,” officials said.
Arrowhead again became a mother and gave birth to three cubs, one male and two female cubs—RBT 2507 Kanakati, RBT 2508 and RBT 2509.
The three cubs born from Arrowhead's fourth delivery recently became synonymous with terror in Ranthambore as they allegedly killed three people. After this, the forest department sent all three cubs out of Ranthambore.
Read More