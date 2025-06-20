ETV Bharat / bharat

Ranthambore’s Iconic Tigress Arrowhead Dies After Battle With Brain Tumour

The tigress was famous and a main centre of attraction for tourists visiting Ranthambore, but she had become physically weak due to illness.

Ranthambore’s Iconic Tigress Arrowhead Dies After Battle With Brain Tumour
Ranthambore’s Iconic Tigress Arrowhead Dies After Battle With Brain Tumour (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 20, 2025 at 6:10 PM IST

2 Min Read

Sawai Madhopur: Tigress Arrowhead (T-84), one of the iconic big cats of Ranthambore National Park, passed away on Thursday after battling a brain tumour for a long time, leaving behind ten cubs and a grieving wildlife community.

During tracking in zone number two of Ranthambore in Rajasthan, forest workers found her body. “Our team took the body to Rajbagh forest post, where the medical board conducted the postmortem. After this, the body was cremated,” said officials.

The tigress was famous and a main centre of attraction for tourists visiting Ranthambore, but she had become physically weak due to illness, they said.

Arrowhead's death caused a wave of mourning among the wildlife lovers, forest officials and employees of the Ranthambore area, and they considered it a sad day in wildlife history.

Ranthambore’s Iconic Tigress Arrowhead Dies After Battle With Brain Tumour
Body of Ranthambore’s iconic Tigress Arrowhead being cremated (ETV Bharat)

Field Director Anup KR said that Arrowhead was among the famous tigresses of Ranthambore who played an important role in populating the place with tigers. “Arrowhead used to roam in Ranthambore's main zones, numbers 2-3-4 and 5. She especially lived around Naal Valley and Rajbagh Lake. This famous tigress belonged to the lineage of Machli,” he said.

Machli's daughter, Tigress (T19), was Krishna's daughter, while Arrowhead's father was the star male tiger (T28).

10 cubs were born four times.

Arrowhead gave birth to 10 cubs in four litters. In 2018, she gave birth to two cubs for the first time, but they did not survive. In 2019, she gave birth to two female cubs—T124 Riddhi and T125 Siddhi—in Ranthambore.

“In 2021, she again gave birth to three cubs, who were either killed or disappeared after a few days and have yet to be traced,” officials said.

Arrowhead again became a mother and gave birth to three cubs, one male and two female cubs—RBT 2507 Kanakati, RBT 2508 and RBT 2509.

The three cubs born from Arrowhead's fourth delivery recently became synonymous with terror in Ranthambore as they allegedly killed three people. After this, the forest department sent all three cubs out of Ranthambore.

Read More

  1. Tigress Dies In Poacher's Trap In Telangana
  2. Uttarakhand: Tigress Released Back Into Wild After Treatment

Sawai Madhopur: Tigress Arrowhead (T-84), one of the iconic big cats of Ranthambore National Park, passed away on Thursday after battling a brain tumour for a long time, leaving behind ten cubs and a grieving wildlife community.

During tracking in zone number two of Ranthambore in Rajasthan, forest workers found her body. “Our team took the body to Rajbagh forest post, where the medical board conducted the postmortem. After this, the body was cremated,” said officials.

The tigress was famous and a main centre of attraction for tourists visiting Ranthambore, but she had become physically weak due to illness, they said.

Arrowhead's death caused a wave of mourning among the wildlife lovers, forest officials and employees of the Ranthambore area, and they considered it a sad day in wildlife history.

Ranthambore’s Iconic Tigress Arrowhead Dies After Battle With Brain Tumour
Body of Ranthambore’s iconic Tigress Arrowhead being cremated (ETV Bharat)

Field Director Anup KR said that Arrowhead was among the famous tigresses of Ranthambore who played an important role in populating the place with tigers. “Arrowhead used to roam in Ranthambore's main zones, numbers 2-3-4 and 5. She especially lived around Naal Valley and Rajbagh Lake. This famous tigress belonged to the lineage of Machli,” he said.

Machli's daughter, Tigress (T19), was Krishna's daughter, while Arrowhead's father was the star male tiger (T28).

10 cubs were born four times.

Arrowhead gave birth to 10 cubs in four litters. In 2018, she gave birth to two cubs for the first time, but they did not survive. In 2019, she gave birth to two female cubs—T124 Riddhi and T125 Siddhi—in Ranthambore.

“In 2021, she again gave birth to three cubs, who were either killed or disappeared after a few days and have yet to be traced,” officials said.

Arrowhead again became a mother and gave birth to three cubs, one male and two female cubs—RBT 2507 Kanakati, RBT 2508 and RBT 2509.

The three cubs born from Arrowhead's fourth delivery recently became synonymous with terror in Ranthambore as they allegedly killed three people. After this, the forest department sent all three cubs out of Ranthambore.

Read More

  1. Tigress Dies In Poacher's Trap In Telangana
  2. Uttarakhand: Tigress Released Back Into Wild After Treatment

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RANTHAMBORE NATIONAL PARKRAJASTHANPROJECT TIGERTIGRESS ARROWHEAD DIES

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.