Ranthambore’s Iconic Tigress Arrowhead Dies After Battle With Brain Tumour

Sawai Madhopur: Tigress Arrowhead (T-84), one of the iconic big cats of Ranthambore National Park, passed away on Thursday after battling a brain tumour for a long time, leaving behind ten cubs and a grieving wildlife community.

During tracking in zone number two of Ranthambore in Rajasthan, forest workers found her body. “Our team took the body to Rajbagh forest post, where the medical board conducted the postmortem. After this, the body was cremated,” said officials.

The tigress was famous and a main centre of attraction for tourists visiting Ranthambore, but she had become physically weak due to illness, they said.

Arrowhead's death caused a wave of mourning among the wildlife lovers, forest officials and employees of the Ranthambore area, and they considered it a sad day in wildlife history.

Body of Ranthambore’s iconic Tigress Arrowhead being cremated (ETV Bharat)

Field Director Anup KR said that Arrowhead was among the famous tigresses of Ranthambore who played an important role in populating the place with tigers. “Arrowhead used to roam in Ranthambore's main zones, numbers 2-3-4 and 5. She especially lived around Naal Valley and Rajbagh Lake. This famous tigress belonged to the lineage of Machli,” he said.